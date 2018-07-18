Seahawks trade Papa John's for Pizza Hut as team's official pizza sponsor

Less than a week after ending their partnership with Papa John's, the Seattle Seahawks have announced "an exclusive multi-year" deal that makes Pizza Hut the team's official pizza sponsor starting in 2018.

The Seahawks teaming up with Pizza Hut is notable not only because Seattle is now the first team to be locally sponsored by the company, but because the Atlanta Falcons, as ProFootballTalk noted, also recently "indefinitely suspended" their ties to Papa John's.

The NFL as a whole announced Pizza Hut as its official pizza sponsor in February, striking a deal that reportedly runs through 2021 after almost a decade of partnership with Papa John's. That swap, much like Seattle's, may have been prompted by Papa John's founder John Schnatter blaming the NFL in November for his company's declining pizza sales. Schnatter specifically suggested, per CBS News, that NFL player protests for racial equality, which sparked nationwide debate in 2017, "should have been nipped in the bud" before impacting his sales.

Schnatter himself has since resigned from Papa John's and been denounced by other partners after admitting to using the N-word during a May conference call, although he's now backtracking, per CNN, writing to the Papa John's board that it was a "mistake" to resign over "rumor and innuendo."

NFL players, for what it's worth, don't seem torn up over the swap in pizza changes around the league, tweeting support for Pizza Hut after the NFL's initial announcement.

Better ingredients. Better Pizza. Pizza Hut. — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) February 28, 2018

Looks like I’m eating pizza again, let me get 2 Large Pepperoni’s @pizzahut https://t.co/hGIRM0w1up — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) February 28, 2018

I see you @PizzaHut. — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) February 28, 2018