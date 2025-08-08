Seahawks troll Ashton Jeanty as Raiders RB rushes for negative yardage in preseason debut
Seattle believes it has the better Boise State RB
There is considerable hype around new Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year after a dominant season at Boise State, but his NFL career began with more of a whimper than a bang.
In the Raiders' 23-23 preseason tie with the Seattle Seahawks, which ended in an incredible blocked field goal by the way, Jeanty rushed three times for -1 yards. The rook struggled to find daylight against Mike Macdonald's defense, and behind this Raiders offensive line.
Ashton Jeanty swallowed in the backfield
Hopefully the raiders offensive line can figure it out and give him a chance this year
Nick Emmanwori run stop on Ashton Jeanty
However, there was one former Boise State Bronco that ran wild on Thursday night, and that was Seahawks running back George Holani. Jeanty's former teammate rushed seven times for a game-high 61 yards and one touchdown, which led the Seahawks to post this!
Some people are saying @GeorgeHolani is the best RB out of Boise State.
Haloni spent a total of five years at Boise State. He earned Mountain West Freshman of the Year in 2019 after racking up 1,220 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns. While he went undrafted in 2024, Haloni signed with Seattle and appeared in five games last season.
Seahawks 2024 UDFA George Holani reached a max speed of 19.68 mph racing towards the pylon on this TD
LVvsSEA on @nflnetwork
Watch live out-of-market games on #NFLPlus
Blackout restrictions may applypic.twitter.com/pCGUnfEFee
Some fans are having fun with the fact that they rushed for more yards than Jeanty did, and there are fantasy football aficionados rethinking their draft strategy, but it's important to emphasize that this is the preseason. Remember, Ja'Marr Chase looked like he couldn't catch during his first NFL preseason. Now, he may be the best wide receiver in the world.
Jeanty reached 100 yards rushing in all 14 games played last season, and came just 28 yards rushing shy of surpassing Barry Sanders' record 2,628 yards set in 1988. His 13 rushes of 50 yards were more than any other FBS team. Odds are he's going to be fine.