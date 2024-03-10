Tyler Lockett is staying in Seattle. The veteran wideout will remain with the Seahawks after agreeing to a restructured deal, according to NFL Media. The deal is $30 million over two years with a max value of $34 million and nearly $13 million guaranteed this year, per the report.

Lockett, 31, had two years and $34 million remaining on a four-year, $69 million extension he signed in March of 2021. By virtue of his restructure, Lockett's cap hit over the next two years dropped from $53,790,000 to $30 million. By restructuring his contract, Lockett will go from making $27 million this season to somewhere in the ballpark of $15 million-$17 million.

A former third-round pick, Lockett has spent his entire career in Seattle. He was tabbed as an All-Pro during his rookie season (in 2015) for his special teams prowess, returning a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns that season.

Lockett was a part-time starter on offense before he was promoted to a full-time starter in 2018. He caught 10 touchdowns that season before recording at least 1,000 receiving yards each of the next four seasons. Lockett caught 79 passes for 894 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Lockett is second to Hall of Famer Steve Largent in franchise history for career receiving yards (7,994), receptions (612) and touchdown catches (59).

Lockett has been instrumental in the success of Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who has been named to the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons. He is part of one of the NFL's top receiving duos that also includes D.K. Metcalf, who was selected to his second Pro Bowl in 2023.

Linebacker, defensive tackle and both offensive and defensive tackle are among the positions the Seahawks are expected to focus on in free agency and during the draft. Seattle currently owns the 16th overall pick in the draft, which kicks off on Thursday, April 25.