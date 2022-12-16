The Seattle Seahawks suffered multiple losses on Thursday night. Not only did they fall 21-13 to the rival San Francisco 49ers, but they lost their chance at winning the NFC West, and potentially may not have their top wideout for the final wild card stretch run.

Following "Thursday Night Football," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Tyler Lockett broke a bone in his index finger.

"It's legit and all that, and we have to figure out what's the right way to go," Carroll said. "I can't even fathom that -- I can't fathom playing without Tyler. ... We're gonna miss the heck out of him, whatever (time) he misses."

Tyler Lockett SEA • WR • #16 TAR 99 REC 71 REC YDs 896 REC TD 8 FL 2 View Profile

Lockett was Seattle's leading receiver on Thursday night, as he caught seven passes for 68 yards. Coming into this matchup, Lockett had caught 71 of 99 targets for 896 yards and eight touchdowns with a 71.7% catch rate. His 68.9 receiving yards per game currently rank second among his eight NFL seasons.

If Lockett were to miss some time, Marquise Goodwin and Penny Hart would likely be asked to step up in his absence. It's worth mentioning that Dareke Young caught a 22-yard pass in the third quarter on Thursday night that would have gotten the Seahawks to the 49ers' 2-yard line, but the catch was negated due to a holding penalty. The rookie from Lenoir-Rhyne could be someone who sees more opportunities.