DK Metcalf reportedly wants out of Seattle. And the Seahawks are willing to potentially grant his request. They just wish he would've waited to share his plans, according to ESPN, privately expressing frustration over the fact the star wide receiver's trade request surfaced on the same day of fellow wideout Tyler Lockett's departure.

Metcalf's trade request technically came after weeks of conversations with Seahawks brass, per ESPN, but team executives believe the receiver's representation leaked news of the decision on Wednesday, just hours after the club announced the release of Lockett, who'd spent the last 10 seasons as a staple of the wide receiver room.

Seattle dedicated a lengthy statement to Lockett, hailing him as an "all-time great Seahawk" while saying goodbye to the three-time All-Pro, who became the team's No. 3 receiver behind Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in 2024.

Metcalf, meanwhile, seems poised to get his wish and follow Lockett out the door. The Seahawks had already begun speaking with other NFL teams regarding the receiver's availability prior to Wednesday, per ESPN, aware that Metcalf wanted a new contract. The 27-year-old two-time Pro Bowler landed a $72 million extension with Seattle ahead of the 2022 season, but he now ranks 12th among receivers in terms of average annual earnings.