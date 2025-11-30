It's safe to say the Minnesota Vikings may regret letting quarterback Sam Darnold leave, and they'll get a reminder of what they're missing out on when they visit Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13 of the NFL season. Minnesota (4-7) has struggled badly with J.J. McCarthy under center, and the Vikings will now start rookie Max Brosmer against Seattle. The Seahawks (8-3), meanwhile, look like potential Super Bowl contenders with Darnold.

Kickoff from Lumen Field is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The Seahawks are 12-point favorites, according to the latest Vikings vs. Seahawks odds. The over/under for total points scored is 41.5, down two from the opening line. The Seahawks are -870 money line favorites (risk $870 to win $100), while the Vikings are +579 underdogs. Before making any Vikings vs. Seahawks picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to bet on Vikings vs. Seahawks

Where to watch Vikings vs. Seahawks on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 30

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Vikings vs. Seahawks betting preview

Odds: Seahawks -12, over/under 41.5

Minnesota is both 4-7 outright and 4-7 ATS. The Vikings are 7-4 to the Over. Seattle's outright record (8-3) also matches its ATS record. The Seahawks are 7-4 to the Over as well. Minnesota's last three games have landed Under, while four of Seattle's last five games have gone Over.

Vikings vs. Seahawks SGP

Vikings +12

Rashid Shaheed anytime touchdown scorer

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 96.5 receiving yards

Final odds: +1500 at DraftKings (wager $100 to win $1500)

Model's Vikings vs. Seahawks score prediction, picks

Seattle wins in 73% of the model's simulations. However, the Vikings offer more money line betting value at +536. The Vikings cover in 55% of the simulations, and the Over hits 58% of the time.

Vikings vs. Seahawks score prediction: Seahawks 28, Vikings 18

Want more Week 13 NFL picks?

