Seahawks vs. 49ers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Thursday Night Football'

The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks are kicking off Week 6 in the NFL with an NFC West head-to-head from Lumen Field. Both of these clubs are looking to bounce back from losses in Week 5 where they were each favored at home. Seattle, in particular, is also looking to snap what has been utter domination by San Francisco, which has won five straight matchups (including playoffs) in this divisional rivalry. 

The Niners enter this Thursday matchup 2-3 on the season after their most recent loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday that dropped them back under .500. One of the key struggles that San Francisco will be looking to fix in this matchup is its inefficiency in the red zone where it ranks 30th in the league. As for the Seahawks, they are 3-2 and currently atop the NFC West, but have struggled in this spot. Seattle is 2-4 in its last six prime-time games. 

Something will need to give between these division foes, and whoever comes out on top will -- for the moment -- be in first place in the NFC West. Who will that be? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, make sure to check out our live blog of Thursday's matchup where we'll have expert analysis and real-time highlights. 

49ers vs. Seahawks where to watch

Date: Thursday, Oct. 10 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Lumen Field (Seattle)
Stream: Prime Video
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: 49ers -3.5; O/U 49.5 (via SportsLine consensus)

Seahawks clamp down in the red zone

The Niners marched right down then field with relative ease, but then stalled inside the 10-yard line. That's unfortunately been a theme for them this year as they are just 29th in red-zone touchdown rate. Purdy threw contested passes intended for Mason and Deebo Samuel on second and third down, and they were broken up by Jerome Baker and Artie Burns. San Francisco settled for a field goal and went up 3-0.

Jared Dubin
October 11, 2024, 12:33 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 8:33 pm EDT
 
Mason shows off the moves

Woooooo boy. What a run for Jordan Mason. He got a good head start on the toss thanks to some really good blocking, but he did it all from there. Ran right through a couple arm tackles, made a couple jump cuts and just zoomed his way up the sideline for 38 yards,.

Jared Dubin
October 11, 2024, 12:29 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 8:29 pm EDT
 
Malik Mustapha picks Geno Smith

The fourth-round rookie ended Seattle's opening drive of the game by coming over the top on a pass intended for Tyler Lockett that Smith overshot by several yards. Geno was under heavy pressure on the pocket and just put too much on the throw. Mustapha has played 52% of the Niners' snaps on the season but is filling in as the starter for the injured Talanoa Hufanga tonight and quickly made his presence known.

Jared Dubin
October 11, 2024, 12:23 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 8:23 pm EDT
 
What to watch for during TNF

Here are a few key matchups that will help decide this game:

  • 49ers interior OL vs. Seahawks interior DL: The Giants ran all over Seattle last week and Jordan Mason has been great this year.
  • Seahawks LB/Safeties vs. George Kittle: Seattle has been hemorrhaging catches and yards to TEs but gets Julian Love back.
  • Deommodore Lenoir and Isaac Yiadom vs. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett: With SF's No. 1 CB out, these guys need to step up.
  • Kenneth Walker vs. Fred Warner and 49ers DL: Seattle struggled to run last week and wants to get Walker going tonight.
Jared Dubin
October 11, 2024, 12:12 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 8:12 pm EDT
 
Seahawks inactives

Several big absences for Seattle's defense as well. Riq Woolen is the team's best perimeter corner and could have drawn the primary matchup on Brandon Aiyuk. (Devon Witherspoon spends a lot of time in the slot.) Byron Murphy is a big loss up front.

Jared Dubin
October 10, 2024, 11:01 PM
Oct. 10, 2024, 7:01 pm EDT
 
49ers inactives

BIG inactive for the Niners defense tonight as Charvarius Ward won't play. He's one of the best corners in the league and by far their best option to match up with DK Metcalf due to his size and length. They'll also have a replacement kicker in Matthew Wright after Jake Moody was injured last week.

Jared Dubin
October 10, 2024, 10:59 PM
Oct. 10, 2024, 6:59 pm EDT