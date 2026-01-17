The last time the Seattle Seahawks played football they locked up the NFC West division title and the NFC's No. 1 seed with a 13-3 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the final week of the 2025 regular season. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and his stifling defense limited San Francisco to just three points, tied for their fewest in a game under head coach Kyle Shanahan (since 2017).

The 49ers will be even more depleted than the last time they faced the Seahawks a few weeks ago. All-Pro tight end George Kittle suffering a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in the 49ers' 23-19 wild card round win at the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

After shocking the defending Super Bowl champions and heading to the Pacific Northwest on Saturday night, the 49ers will have traveled 3,000 miles and playing on a short week. The Seahawks are fresh after 13 days of rest. Teams in San Francisco's position, playing in the playoffs on a short week against a team coming off a bye, are just 5-10 in that scenario since the NFL's divisional realignment in 2002. Although, the sixth-seeded Washington Commanders did shock the top-seeded Detroit Lions in this exact spot last season.

Can the 2025 NFC No. 6 49ers defy the odds? Or will the Seahawks shut down Brock Purdy and Shanahan once again? Tune into our live blog below to fund out! We'll have key updates, analysis, highlights and more.

Where to watch 49ers vs. Seahawks

Date: Saturday, Jan. 17 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 17 | 8 p.m. ET Location: Lumen Field (Seattle)

Lumen Field (Seattle) TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo -- try for free

Odds: Seahawks -7, O/U 45.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)