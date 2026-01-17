Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Seahawks vs. 49ers live updates: Division rivals square off for the second time in three weeks

Can San Francisco exact revenge for its Week 18 loss and punch its ticket to the NFC Championship game?

By
1 min read

The last time the Seattle Seahawks played football they locked up the NFC West division title and the NFC's No. 1 seed with a 13-3 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the final week of the 2025 regular season. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and his stifling defense limited San Francisco to just three points, tied for their fewest in a game under head coach Kyle Shanahan (since 2017). 

The 49ers will be even more depleted than the last time they faced the Seahawks a few weeks ago. All-Pro tight end George Kittle suffering a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in the 49ers' 23-19 wild card round win at the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

After shocking the defending Super Bowl champions and heading to the Pacific Northwest on Saturday night, the 49ers will have traveled 3,000 miles and playing on a short week. The Seahawks are fresh after 13 days of rest. Teams in San Francisco's position, playing in the playoffs on a short week against a team coming off a bye, are just 5-10 in that scenario since the NFL's divisional realignment in 2002. Although, the sixth-seeded Washington Commanders did shock the top-seeded Detroit Lions in this exact spot last season. 

Can the 2025 NFC No. 6 49ers defy the odds? Or will the Seahawks shut down Brock Purdy and Shanahan once again? Tune into our live blog below to fund out! We'll have key updates, analysis, highlights and more. 

For the full divisional round slate, including dates, kickoff times and TV channels, see our complete NFL playoff schedule.

Where to watch 49ers vs. Seahawks

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 17 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lumen Field (Seattle)
  • TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo -- try for free
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Seahawks -7, O/U 45.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Seahawks vs. 49ers prediction: Can San Francisco overcome injuries, short week at No. 1 seed Seattle?
Garrett Podell
Seahawks vs. 49ers prediction: Can San Francisco overcome injuries, short week at No. 1 seed Seattle?
Updating Live
(8)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

If it's a one score game, the 49ers have faith in Brock Purdy

Purdy is one of six quarterbacks all-time with multiple playoff wins down five or more points entering the four quarter. The others are Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Randall Cunningham. Purdy's four game-winning drives in his first four seasons are tied for the most in playoff history with Brady and Wilson.

Most game-winning drives in first four seasons, NFL playoff historyGame-winning drives

Brock Purdy

4*

Russell Wilson

4

Tom Brady

4

* 49ers' postseason record

 
Pinned
Link copied

Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the midst of historic 2025 season

Seattle wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the NFL in receiving yards with 1,793, the eighth-most in a single season in NFL history. That production also stands as the second-most receiving yards at the age of 23 or younger in a season in NFL history. He averaged the most receiving yards per team pass attempt (3.7) by any player in the Super Bowl era (since 1966). Smith-Njigba accounted for the highest percentage of team receiving yards (44.1%) since Brandon Marshall in 2012. 

Most receiving yards in a season in NFL history, age 23 seasonReceiving Yards

MIN Justin Jefferson (2022)

1,809

SEA Jaxon Smith-Njigba (2025)

1,793

STL Isaac Bruce (1995

1,781

 
Pinned
Link copied

Mike Macdonald has his third scoring defense in three of his four seasons as a defensive coordinator or head coach

Mike Macdonald as defensive coordinator/head coachScoring defense rank

2022 Ravens (DC)

3rd

2023 Ravens (DC)

1st

2024 Seahawks (HC)

T-11th

2025 Seahawks (HC)

1st

 
Pinned
Link copied

Seahawks have No. 1 scoring defense for first time since "Legion of Boom" era

Seattle has the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense for the first time since doing so in four consecutive seasons from 2012 to 2015 with the "Legion of Boom." They've allowed just 10 points per game in their two matchups with the 49ers this season, fewer than any other of San Francisco's opponents this season. 

Seahawks defense this season
NFL ranks

PPG allowed

17.2

1st

Yards per play allowed

4.6

2nd

Yards per rush

3.7

1st

Third down conversion rate allowed

32.1%

1st

 
Pinned
Link copied

49ers inactives: Ricky Pearsall (knee) is active

Wide Ricky Pearsall (knee) is back after practicing in a limited fashion all week. Pearsall last played in Week 17 against the Chicago Bears. Safety Ji'Ayir Brown (hamstring) didn't practice all week, and he was ruled out. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Seahawks inactives: Sam Darnold (oblique) is active

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold suffered an oblique injury in practice this week, but he will play through it on Saturday night against the San Francisco 49ers. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Seahawks looking to convert No. 1 seed into a Super Bowl appearance for third time in team history

As the NFC's No. 1 seed, DraftKings currently lists the Seattle Seahawks as the Super Bowl favorites (+275). Seattle is the NFC's No. 1 seed for the fourth time in team history, and they made the Super Bowl 

No. 1 seed in Seahawks historySeason result

2025

?

2014Lost Super Bowl 

2013

Won Super Bowl

2005

Lost Super Bowl

 
Pinned
Link copied

Can Mike Macdonald's Seahawks defense dominate Kyle Shanahan's 49ers offense once again?

Seattle had Kyle Shanahan's offense in the torture chamber in their 13-3 victory in Week 18. 

49rs offense in Week 18 vs. Seahawks
Rank under Shanahan, including postseason

Points

3

T-fewest

Total yards

173

2nd-fewest

First downs

9

Fewest
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    BREAKING: Giants, John Harbaugh Agree on Reported 5-YR Deal

  • Image thumbnail
    2:04

    FanDuel Parlay Pick: NFL Divisional Round Saturday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    San Francisco Injury Conspiracy Theory - Electromagnetic Fields

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Pick To Advance To NFC Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Seahawks Look Not To Give The Game Away

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    How 49ers Should Attack Seahawks Defense

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Pick To Advance To AFC Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Line Scrimmage Game: Who Has The Edge Up Front

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    Bo Nix, Broncos Face Bills No.1 Pass Defense

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    How Josh Allen Can Overcome Broncos Man Coverage

  • Image thumbnail
    2:35

    Bills Visit Broncos In AFC Divisional Round

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Steelers To Interview Mostly Defensive Coordinators

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    Reports: Todd Monken Top Candidate For Giants OC

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    NFC Divisional Round Preview: 49ers Adjustments From Week 18 Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    NFC Divisional Round Preview: Sam Darnold Expects To Play vs 49ers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    AFC Divisional Round Preview: Broncos Offense vs Bills Defense

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    AFC Divisional Round Preview: Bills Run Game vs Broncos Run Defense

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    BREAKING: WR Nico Collins (Concussion) Out at Patriots

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Matthew Stafford Throws 4 TD Passes vs Bears

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    49ers Score Less Than 17 Points Against Seahawks

See All NFL Videos