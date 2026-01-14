Jarran Reed doesn't hold back his feelings about the San Francisco 49ers.

"Me personally, don't like nothing about them," the Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle said Tuesday.

On Saturday, Reed and the rest of the Seahawks will square off against the NFC West rival 49ers for the third time this season -- and the just time in three weeks -- when the teams collide in a NFC Divisional Round matchup at Lumen Field in Seattle. In the teams' season opener at Lumen Field, San Francisco won 17-13. But two weeks ago in the regular season finale in Santa Clara, Calif., the Seahawks prevailed 13-3 to win the NFC West and earn the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

This time, the stakes will be much more significant: Saturday's survivor will advance to the NFC Championship Game.

"We know what's at stake; they know what's at stake," Reed said. "It's about getting out there between them lines and hitting it head-on, man-on-man, mano-y-mano."

For Saturday, Seattle is a seven-point favorite at DraftKings over the 49ers.

Seahawks vs. 49ers odds

Opening spread: Seahawks -6.5 (-115)

Opening money line: Seahawks -305, 49ers +245

Opening total: 47.5

This line has risen from its initial opening and even touched -7.5 at DraftKings. But note: In both of the previous meetings this season, the road team has been favored, won outright and covered against the spread. In Week 1, San Francisco was a 3.5-point favorite in Seattle and won by four. Just two weeks ago in Santa Clara, Seattle was a 2.5-point favorite and won by 10.

In addition, the Under hit in each of the last three meetings dating back to last season. The total was 42.5 in Week 1 when the teams combined for 30 points and 48.5 in Week 18 when the teams combined for just 16. That may be the reason why the total for the Divisional Round matchup has dropped after opening at 47.5.

Seahawks betting profile

Opening win total: 7.5 wins

W/L record: 14-3

ATS record: 12-5

O/U record: 9-8

Believers in the Seahawks did well in 2025. Seattle's 12-5 record against the spread during the regular season was tied with the Patriots for the best such record in the NFL. In addition, the Seahawks easily cleared their preseason win total clinching Over 7.5 wins in Week 12. They also enter the playoffs on a roll, having won seven in a row straight-up. They were favorites in each of those seven games.

However, Seattle has struggled in the postseason recently. The Seahawks are 0-3 straight-up and against the spread in their last three playoff games. They also are 1-3 straight-up and against-the-spread against divisional opponents in the postseason since 2000.

49ers betting profile

Opening win total: 10.5 wins

W/L record: 13-5

ATS record: 11-7

O/U record: 10-8

Despite battling a mind-boggling number of injuries to key players this season, San Francisco somehow managed to go Over their preseason total of 10.5 wins. The 49ers also are 7-1 straight-up and 6-2 against the spread over their last eight games, but that includes the loss to the Seahawks in the regular season finale.

San Francisco has enjoyed tremendous success against Seattle at Lumen Field recently. The 49ers have won their last four games straight-up against the Seahawks in Seattle, covering in all four games as well. To be fair, San Francisco was favored in each of those games.

The 49ers are also 4-1 against the spread all-time against divisional opponents in the postseason and 7-0 straight-up (and 6-1 against-the-spread) in the Divisional Round in the last 20 seasons.

Seahawks-49ers prop pick: Brock Purdy Under 230.5 passing yards

This number has dropped to 227.5 at some places, so there's some value here. When the 49ers met the Seahawks two weeks ago, Purdy didn't get close to this number, completing 19-of-27 passes for 127 yards. And now he will be without injured tight end George Kittle, who had five catches for 29 yards in that game.

On Saturday, Purdy will face arguably the best pass defense in the league. Seattle led the NFL in yards per attempt (6.0) and yards per catch (9.7). The defense also ranked fourth in passer rating (77.9) and 10th in passing yards per game (193.9). Only one opposing quarterback in the Seahawks' last six games, the Rams' Matthew Stafford, has gone Over this number.