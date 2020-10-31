An NFC West battle is on tap between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at CenturyLink Field. Seattle is 5-1 overall and 3-0 at home, while San Francisco is 4-3 overall and 3-0 on the road. The Seahawks lost their first game of the season in Week 7. The Niners are looking to win their third consecutive game.

Seattle is favored by three points in the latest Seahawks vs. 49ers odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 53.5. Before entering any 49ers vs. Seahawks picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Seahawks vs. Niners. Here are several NFL betting lines for Niners vs. Seahawks:

Seahawks vs. 49ers spread: Seahawks -3

Seahawks vs. 49ers over-under: 53.5 points

Seahawks vs. 49ers money line: Seattle -150, San Francisco +130

What you need to know about the Seahawks

The Seahawks lost at Arizona in overtime last Sunday, 37-34. Tyler Lockett had a historic night, setting career highs with 15 receptions for 200 yards while registering his second career game with three TDs. He became the third player in league history with 15-plus catches, 200-plus receiving yards and three TDs in a single game. Lockett became the first wide receiver since 2015 with two three-TD games in the same season. He became the second Seahawks wide receiver in franchise history to reach the 200-yard mark.

Russell Wilson passed for a season-high 388 yards and three TDs vs. three INTs and had 84 rushing yards last week. He became the second quarterback in NFL history with 350-plus passing yards and 75-plus rushing yards in a single game. Wilson has 17 TDs vs. three INTs in eight career home starts vs. the 49ers. He leads the NFL with 22 TD passes and a 119.5 passer rating. Running backs Chris Carson (foot), Carlos Hyde (hamstring) and Travis Homer (knee) will be game-time decisions. Jamal Adams (groin) is questionable. Pete Carroll has a 14-7 record vs. San Francisco.

What you need to know about the 49ers

San Francisco trampled New England last Sunday in a 33-6 win. Jeff Wilson rushed for three TDs and 112 yards on 17 carries. Wilson, however, was put on injured reserve this week with an ankle injury. JaMycal Hasty had a career-high 73 scrimmage yards last week. Tevin Coleman (knee) was activated from injured reserve this week. Jerick McKinnon has a rushing TD in two of his three road games this season. San Francisco has 12 rushing touchdowns, which is the most in the league.

Deebo Samuel (hamstring) will sit out in Week 8. Rookie Brandon Aiyuk set career highs with six catches for 115 yards last week, his first career game with 100-plus receiving yards. George Kittle had five receptions for 55 yards last week and became the third tight end in NFL history with 250-plus receptions (251) in his first 50 career games. The Niners have won two of their last three meetings with the Seahawks.

How to make Seahawks vs. 49ers picks

The model is leaning over on the total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value.

So who wins Niners vs. Seahawks? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. 49ers spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 8 of the NFL season on an incredible 111-72 roll.