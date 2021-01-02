The Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers are set to square off in an NFC West matchup at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. San Francisco is 6-9 overall and 1-6 at home, while the Seahawks are 11-4 overall and 4-3 on the road. The Seahawks clinched the NFC West title last week. They won the first meeting of the season on Nov. 1, 37-27.

Seattle is favored by seven points in the latest 49ers vs. Seahawks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 46.

49ers vs. Seahawks spread: 49ers +7

49ers vs. Seahawks over-under: 46 points

49ers vs. Seahawks money line: San Francisco +255; Seattle +310

What you need to know about the 49ers

San Francisco beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-12 this past Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the 49ers. Jeff Wilson Jr. had a career-high 204 scrimmage yards (career-high 183 rushing) and a receiving TD in Week 16, It was the most rushing yards by a 49ers running back since 2016. Wilson is aiming for his fourth game in a row with a TD. He has 180 scrimmage yards in two career games vs. Seattle.

George Kittle returned to action in Week 16 and had four catches for 92 yards. He has four-plus catches in six of his 7 games this season. C.J. Beathard passed for a career-high three TDs vs. 0 INTs and a 125.4 rating in Week 16. He passed for 201 yards in his only career start vs. Seattle in 2017. Fred Warner led the team with a season-high 14 tackles and had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Week 16. He had 10 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in the last home meeting with Seattle. Richard Sherman (calf), Brandon Aiyuk (ankle), Dre Greenlaw (calf), Javon Kinlaw (knee) and K'Waun Williams (shin) are out for Week 17.

What you need to know about the Seahawks

Seattle stepped up in the second half for a 20-9 win over the Rams this past Sunday, clinching its first NFC West title since 2016. The Seahawks have now made the playoffs in nine of 11 seasons under Pete Carroll. Seattle can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC this week with a win over San Francisco in combination with Green Bay and New Orleans losses. The Seahawks can also clinch the No. 2 seed with a win and a loss by one of the two other teams in the race for the top seed.

Russell Wilson passed for one TD and 225 yards on 32 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown last week. Both of his scores came after halftime. Wilson has led Seattle to the postseason in eight of his nine seasons in the league. DK Metcalf led the team with six receptions and 59 yards last week. He ranks sixth in the NFL with 1,282 receiving yards and needs six yards for the most in a single season in franchise history. He had a career-high 12 catches for 161 yards and two TDs in the last meeting with the 49ers. Greg Olsen (foot) and Brandon Shell (ankle) are questionable for Sunday's game.

