Seahawks vs. 49ers odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced model on 95-65 run

The 2019 NFL regular season comes to a close with a winner-take-all matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks for the NFC West title. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from CenturyLink Field in Seattle. This was the easy call by the league to slot into the Sunday Night Football window as it's the only winner-take-all game of Week 17. While both the Niners and Seahawks are in the playoffs regardless, the loser will be playing a road game on Wild-Card Weekend. San Francisco will earn the NFC's top seed with a victory.

However, the Seahawks are 6-1-1 against the spread in the past eight home meetings against the 49ers. San Francisco is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Seahawks odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Seahawks vs. 49ers picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 17 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 33-22 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 95-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Seahawks vs. 49ers. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread cashes in more than 50 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the pick. Now, here are several NFL odds and trends for Niners vs. Seahawks.

Seahawks vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -3.5

Seahawks vs. 49ers over-under: 46.5 points

Seahawks vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco -179, Seattle +153

SF: 49ers are 5-2 ATS in their past seven vs. teams with a winning record

SEA: Seahawks are 33-15-3 ATS in their last 51 games as an underdog

The model knows that the 49ers are 5-2 against the spread in their past seven road games. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been lights out in his past four games against NFC West foes. He has thrown for 1,237 yards with 10 touchdowns over that stretch. Garoppolo needs 307 passing yards Sunday to become the third quarterback in franchise history – joining Steve Young and Jeff Garcia – with at least 4,000 yards passing in a season.

The Niners catch a break here in that they are on an extra day of rest after beating the Rams last Saturday. In addition, Seattle has lost its top three running backs to injuries over the past couple of weeks. San Francisco, meanwhile, is relatively healthy other than right guard Mike Person and defensive end Dee Ford, who will both miss Sunday's game.

But just because San Francisco is a road favorite doesn't mean it will cover the Seahawks vs. 49ers spread on Sunday Night Football.

Seattle handed San Francisco its first loss of the season in Week 10 – when the Niners were the only unbeaten team left – 27-24 in overtime as Jason Myers made a 42-yard field goal as time expired. That improved the Seahawks to 11-1 in the past 12 meetings in this series. Seattle also has covered 14 of the past 17 against San Francisco.

In the first meeting this year, Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was a one-man wrecking crew with five tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble that the former No. 1 overall pick returned for a 10-yard touchdown. Clowney could be in line for another big game as the 49ers will be without two starting offensive linemen due to injury and Garoppolo was sacked six times in last week's win over the Rams. Seahawks backers should perhaps be grateful that the 49ers are favored because they are just 4-19-1 ATS in their past 24 as favorites.

So who wins 49ers vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits more than 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the 49ers vs. Seahawks spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the computer model on a 95-65 run on NFL picks.