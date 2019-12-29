Seahawks vs. 49ers odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from proven model on 95-65 roll

The NFL doesn't pre-schedule a Sunday Night Football game in Week 17 because ideally it hopes for a winner-take-all matchup for a division title or playoff spot. It doesn't always work out that way, but it did this season. Thus, the San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks matchup was flexed into the prime-time window as they battle for the NFC West crown. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

The NFC playoffs will go through San Francisco if the 49ers win as they would not only be division champions but the conference's No. 1 overall seed. Seattle would not be the NFC's top seed solely with a win but would need losses earlier Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints. The Seahawks are 6-1-1 against the spread in the past eight home meetings against the 49ers. San Francisco is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Seahawks odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 46. Before making any Seahawks vs. 49ers picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Seahawks vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -3.5

Seahawks vs. 49ers over-under: 46 points

Seahawks vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco -179, Seattle +153

SF: 49ers are 5-2 ATS in their past seven vs. teams with a winning record

SEA: Seahawks are 33-15-3 ATS in their last 51 games as an underdog

The model knows that the 49ers are 5-2 against the spread in their past seven road games. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been lights out in his past four games against NFC West foes. He has thrown for 1,237 yards with 10 touchdowns over that stretch. Garoppolo needs 307 passing yards Sunday to become the third quarterback in franchise history – joining Steve Young and Jeff Garcia – with at least 4,000 yards passing in a season.

The Niners catch a break here in that they are on an extra day of rest after beating the Rams last Saturday. In addition, Seattle has lost its top three running backs to injuries over the past couple of weeks. San Francisco, meanwhile, is relatively healthy other than right guard Mike Person and defensive end Dee Ford, who will both miss Sunday's game.

But just because San Francisco is a road favorite doesn't mean it will cover the Seahawks vs. 49ers spread on Sunday Night Football.

This is just the sixth time since 2013 that the Seahawks have been home underdogs. Seattle covered the spread in three of the previous five and is 12-5 against the spread overall in its past 17 as a home dog. In addition, Russell Wilson is 7-0 at home in his career against San Francisco, with the Seahawks covering in six of those. Wilson is nearly invincible in prime-time home games, winning 16 of 18. Since 2010, Pete Carroll's first season as head coach, the Seahawks are an NFL-best 29-6-1 in primetime games, including a 19-2 mark at home.

And while the Seahawks have been hit by injuries, especially at running back, Seattle made a headline-grabbing move this week to bolster the position by signing five-time Pro Bowl back Marshawn Lynch. It's unclear how much work he'll be in line for, but having the franchise legend back on the field should be a morale-booster.

