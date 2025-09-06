The Seattle Seahawks open the 2025 season at home against NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, on Sunday. Seattle finished 10-7 and just missed the playoffs in coach Mike Macdonald's first season, while the 49ers were a disappointing 6-11 a year after making a Super Bowl appearance. Sunday's game marks a potential return to action for San Francisco's star running back, Christian McCaffrey, while quarterback Sam Darnold makes his regular season debut for Seattle. The 49ers have won six of the last seven meetings, but fell most recently in a 20-17 final at home last November.

Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Seahawks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 43. Before making any Seahawks vs. 49ers picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine projection model.

Over 43

Seahawks +1.5

Despite a winning record last season, the Seahawks were 1-5 against the spread as a home underdog in 2024. Both of these teams were worth fading on the betting line last year, with Seattle finishing 6-9-2 ATS and San Francisco 5-12 ATS. The 49ers may be depleted at receiver compared to last year, down Deebo Samuel (now in Washington) and Brandon Aiyuk (on the PUP list), but the potential return of Christian McCaffrey as their dual purpose running back could be a benefit. Sam Darnold led the Vikings to the playoffs last season and after getting a hefty payday this offseason, the quarterback has a nice supporting cast in Seattle. The Seahawks have two solid running backs, Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, as well as receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp as weapons. The SportsLine model has the Seahawks covering the spread as the home underdogs in 60% of simulations.

Both of these teams hit the over more often than not in 2024, with the 49ers at 10-7 and the Seahawks at 9-8 favoring the higher scoring games relative to the oddsmakers' totals. In the last two seasons, three of the four matchups have gone over this number, including a 36-24 49ers victory on a Thursday night last October. The Over is hitting in 52% of simulations by the SportsLine model.

