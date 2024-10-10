Teams looking to turn their recent fortunes around clash when the San Francisco 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks in a key NFC West matchup on Thursday Night Football. San Francisco is coming off a 24-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, while Seattle dropped a 29-20 decision to the New York Giants. The 49ers (2-3), tied for second in the division with the Cardinals, have lost three of their last four games. The Seahawks (3-2), first in the NFC West, are on a two-game losing streak.

Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The 49ers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Seahawks vs. 49ers odds via SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. The 49ers are -187 money-line favorites, while the Seahawks are +157 underdogs. Before making any 49ers vs. Seahawks picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on 49ers vs. Seahawks and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for the spread, money line and over/under for Seahawks vs. 49ers:

Seahawks vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -3.5

Seahawks vs. 49ers over/under: 49.5 points

Seahawks vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco -187, Seattle +157

SF: 49ers are 2-3 against the spread this season

SEA: Seahawks are 1-3-1 ATS in 2024

Why you should back the 49ers

Quarterback Brock Purdy has been solid through five games this season. He has completed 103 of 157 attempts (65.6%) for 1,374 yards and six touchdowns with four interceptions for a 95.3 rating. He is also second on the team in rushing, carrying 22 times for 108 yards (4.9 average) and 11 first-down conversions. His best effort came in a 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 22. He completed 22 of 30 passes (73.3%) for 292 yards and three touchdowns.

Running back Jordan Mason leads the ground attack in the absence of Christian McCaffrey (Achilles). In five games, he has carried 105 times for 536 yards (5.1 average) and three touchdowns. He has had six explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 36 yards. He has had three 100-yard rushing games, including a 28-carry, 147-yard and one-TD effort in the season-opening win over the New York Jets on Sept. 9.

Why you should back the Seahawks

Quarterback Geno Smith propels the Seattle offense. He has completed 71.9% of his passes for 1,466 yards and five touchdowns with four picks and a 92.7 rating. Smith has also carried 20 times for 146 yards (7.3 average) and one touchdown. He has three explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 34 yards. He has thrown for more than 300 yards twice, including a 395-yard performance in a 42-29 loss at Detroit on Sept. 30.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf continues to be explosive in the passing game. He has 28 receptions for a team-high 421 yards (15.0 average) and two touchdowns. He has seven plays of 20-plus yards, including a long of 71. He has 154 yards after the catch and has converted 13 first downs. In a 23-20 overtime win at New England on Sept. 15, he caught 10 passes for 129 yards with one touchdown.

