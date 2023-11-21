The Week 12 NFL schedule begins with an annual tradition of NFL Thanksgiving games. Three games are set for the 2023 Thanksgiving NFL schedule, with the nightcap taking place at Lumen Field in Seattle. The San Francisco 49ers will visit the Seattle Seahawks for a NFC West battle under the lights. The Niners are 7-3 this season, including a 3-2 record on the road, while the Seahawks are 6-4 overall and 4-1 in Seattle. Seattle quarterback Geno Smith is dealing with an elbow injury, but coach Pete Carroll expressed optimism that he could play despite the short week.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET in Seattle. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists San Francisco as a 6.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 43 in the latest 49ers vs. Seahawks odds.

Nagel is a Reno-based analyst and radio host who has worked in the sports handicapping industry for more than 20 years. SportsLine's assistant managing editor has covered the wagering industry on a variety of platforms, and has won numerous sports handicapping contests.

Moreover, Nagel has a read on the pulse of the Seahawks. In fact, he is a blistering 24-10 (+1300) on his last 34 NFL picks in games involving Seattle. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Here are the NFL lines and trends for Seahawks vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Seahawks spread: 49ers -6.5

49ers vs. Seahawks over/under: 43 points

49ers vs. Seahawks money line: 49ers -296, Seahawks +235

SF: 49ers are 5-5 against the spread this season

SEA: Seahawks are 5-4-1 against the spread this season

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco is playing some of its best football right now, winning its last two games by 34 combined points over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Niners are also coming off a dominant stretch against the Seahawks last season. San Francisco swept three meetings by an average of 15.4 points per game, and the 49ers outgained the Seahawks by more than 140 yards per game with a +6 turnover margin.

San Francisco has a top-tier defense, but the 49ers are also rolling on offense. The 49ers are averaging 27.9 points per game, a top-five mark in the league, and San Francisco is in the top five in points per drive (2.57) and scoring percentage (44.9%). The 49ers are also producing yards in chunks, averaging 387.0 total yards per game and 6.4 yards per play. That includes 7.5 yards per play in the last three games combined. The 49ers rank in the top eight of the NFL in first downs, turnover avoidance, interception avoidance, third down efficiency, red zone efficiency, rushing yards and net yards per pass attempt.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle is keyed by a pair of standout defenders from different generations: Bobby Wagner and Devon Witherspoon. Wagner is a six-time All-Pro who has reached the 100-tackle mark in 12 consecutive seasons. He is in the top five of the NFL with 105 tackles this season, including at least nine tackles in five consecutive games. Witherspoon was a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft and ranks in the top five with 13 passes defended. He also has three sacks and 52 tackles this season, and Witherspoon is only the third rookie since 1982 with at least three sacks and 12 passes defended in a season.

With that pairing at the forefront, the Seahawks have given up only 18.6 points per game in the last seven outings. Seattle held the Los Angeles Rams to only 267 total yards and 4.5 yards per play in Week 11. The Seahawks are giving up only 5.1 yards per play for the season, an above-average mark in the NFL.

How to make Seahawks vs. 49ers picks

Nagel has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the total, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back.

Who wins 49ers vs. Seahawks as part of the NFL Thanksgiving Day schedule 2023, and what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 49ers vs. Seahawks spread you should jump on, all from the NFL expert who's 24-10 on picks involving Seattle, and find out.

