The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will meet for the third time this season when they square off in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. There is plenty of data available to bettors due to their two regular-season matchups, like Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet scoring a touchdown in both games. He is -110 to score in the third meeting, according to the latest NFL odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. SportsLine's proven computer model is targeting Charbonnet to find the end zone as one of its best bets for Seahawks vs. 49ers, and is also backing Christian McCaffrey and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the NFL Divisional Round on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Top three Seahawks vs. 49ers props at DraftKings on Saturday (odds subject to change):

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Over 56.5 rushing yards (-109)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks, Over 92.5 receiving yards (-112)

Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks, anytime TD scorer (-110)

Combining the model's three 49ers vs. Seahawks prop picks into an NFL parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +575 (risk $100 to win $575).

McCaffrey got off to a slow start this season, failing to record 70 rushing yards in his first six games. However, he went over that total in five of his final seven games of the campaign, and he had 69 rushing yards at Seattle in his first game of the season. The star running back had 15 carries against Philadelphia last week, and the 49ers will likely lean heavily on him in the Divisional Round. SportsLine's model has McCaffrey rushing 17 times for 62 yards, creating value on this total.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks, Over 92.5 receiving yards (-112)

The 23-year-old has put together a fantastic season, racking up 119 receptions for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. He went over this total in 12 of 17 games during the regular season, including a 124-yard performance against the 49ers in the season opener. Smith-Njigba averages 105.5 receiving yards per game, and the Seahawks are not going to shy away from targeting their star in the postseason. He is finishing with 7.5 receptions for 103 yards in the simulations, providing cushion at this number.

Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks, anytime TD scorer (-110)

Charbonnet splits time with teammate Kenneth Walker III at running back, but Charbonnet has been the go-to option near the end zone. He scored 12 touchdowns in the regular season compared to Walker's five scores. Charbonnet has four touchdowns in his last three games, and he scored one against San Francisco in both the season opener and the Week 18 matchup. The model has Charbonnet scoring in 73% of simulations, while the odds imply just a 52.8% chance.