Two teams looking to end losing streaks will collide on Thursday Night Football when the Chicago Bears host the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. The Seahawks have lost two straight after suffering a 27-24 setback against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The Bears, meanwhile, have lost nine consecutive games following last week's loss against the Lions. According to the latest Seahawks vs. Bears odds from the SportsLine Consensus, Seattle is a four-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 42. If you are looking for NFL picks, AI predictions or NFL DFS picks for Bears vs. Seahawks, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model, AI PickBot and team of experts.

Advanced NFL model simulates Seahawks vs. Bears 10,000 times

SportsLine's model enters Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 28-12 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year - a stunning 70% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 208-140 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 62-33 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022. The model has revealed its best bets for Bears vs. Seahawks and is backing the Under (43.5) to hit in well over 50% of simulations. You can find the model's picks on the spread and money line here.

Self-learning AI reveals top player props

SportsLine AI hit a whopping 2,131 4.5- and 5-star sports betting picks since the start of last season. Now it has locked in its top player props for players like Caleb Williams, Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Keenan Allen. One of its top picks is Williams staying Under 20.5 passing completions, which has earned a 4.5-star rating. The AI PickBot is calling for 17.4 completions for Chicago's quarterback on TNF. You can see all the top-rated NFL prop picks from the AI PickBot here.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed for TNF

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every game on the schedule. NFL expert R.J. White, who is on a blistering 39-50 roll on Bears games, has analyzed this matchup from every angle and locked in his best bet for TNF right here.

Eric Cohen, who is 134-58 since Week 4, has revealed his exact score prediction for Bears vs. Seahawks. That pick, and his prediction for the other 15 games, are available here. SportsLine's advanced computer model has also locked in its exact score predictions for Seahawks vs. Bears, and every Week 17 NFL game right here.

NFL DFS picks from top experts

SportsLine has a DFS optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times and uses info from the SportsLine Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. The NFL DFS Optimizer has Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet as its top overall player to include in your TNF DFS picks. Here are its complete Seahawks vs. Bears NFL DFS rankings.

DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure has locked in his top NFL DFS picks for Seahawks vs. Bears on Thursday Night Football. He's building his NFL DFS lineups around Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on TNF. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, right here.

Where to bet on Thursday Night Football

Here are several sportsbooks to bet on NFL games this week, along with the various NFL sportsbook promos they currently offer.