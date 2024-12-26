Seahawks vs. Bears: Live updates, inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch 'TNF'

Gambling trends
SEA: 6-7-2 ATS, Over is 8-7
CHI: 7-7-1 ATS, Under is 9-6
Seahawks: 0-3 SU & ATS vs NFC North this season
Seahawks: 0-3 SU & ATS in Primetime games this season
Your full holiday week of football continues with "Thursday Night Football," as Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears host the Seattle Seahawks.
While the 4-11 Bears have already been eliminated from playoff contention, the same can't be said for the Seahawks. However, Seattle can only make the postseason via an NFC West title, meaning the Los Angeles Rams need to lose out, including a loss to the Seahawks in Week 18. With a loss to the Bears tonight, the Seahawks would be eliminated. Geno Smith has an 0-6 starting record when playing on Thursdays. It's tied for the worst win percentage by a starting quarterback on Thursdays.
The Bears, on the other hand, have lost nine straight games, as Thomas Brown's audition for the full-time head coaching position is not going so well. However, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has thrown 10 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions over the last nine games. In fact, Williams has not thrown a pass to the wrong team since Week 6.
It's an NFC showdown on the day after Christmas. Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down all the action as it happens.
All NFL odds are via SportsLine Consensus.
Date: Thursday, Dec. 26 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Soldier Field (Chicago)
Stream: Amazon Prime Video
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Seahawks -4.5 O/U 41.5
Caleb Williams has thrown 10 TD, 0 INT over last 9 games
Kenneth Walker III has been placed on IR, so it's Zach Charbonnet again. He's scored a touchdown in every game as starter this season.
Welcome to "Thursday Night Football" in Week 17. Tonight we have Bears vs. Seahawks.
Chicago is out of playoff contention, but Seattle remains in the race. The Seahawks need to win out, and the Los Angeles Rams to lose out. Seattle and L.A. play next week. With a loss tonight, the Seahawks are out of the playoff race.