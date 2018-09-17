Seahawks vs. Bears odds: 'Monday Night Football' picks, predictions from expert who's 10-2 on Seattle games

The Week 2 NFL slate wraps up on "Monday Night Football" with the Seattle Seahawks visiting the Chicago Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Bears are 4.5-point favorites, up two from the opener, and the over-under for total points scored is 43. Before you make any Seahawks vs. Bears picks, listen to what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say. A Nevada-based expert with 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel hit 70 percent of his NFL spread picks last season and already is off to a strong start in 2018.

Nagel knows the Bears will be looking for redemption of sorts following their 24-23 Week 1 loss to the Packers in which they squandered a 20-point lead. Under first-year coach Matt Nagy, the first half couldn't have gone any better. A defense bolstered by the late trade for Khalil Mack was consistently getting stops and the offense started the game with an 86-yard touchdown drive.

Mack's 27-yard interception return for a score made it 17-0 at halftime, and a short field goal put the Bears up 20-0 in the third quarter. But Chicago's effort became a footnote amid a historic comeback by Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Rodgers returned in the second half from an early injury and led the biggest comeback in franchise history with three second-half touchdown passes.

The Bears must address those defensive leaks against a Seahawks club that is somewhat limited offensively but still capable of big plays with Russell Wilson at quarterback. Wilson threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns in Seattle's 27-24 loss at Denver. He also had two interceptions among three costly turnovers that helped Denver seal the game.

If the Seahawks want to stay within the spread, they'll need to play well defensively. A defense that was ravaged by personnel departures allowed the Broncos to gain 470 yards of total offense, but also managed to pick off three passes from quarterback Case Keenum.

