The Chicago Bears will try to play spoiler as the Seattle Seahawks continue to fight for their playoff lives on Thursday Night Football. Seattle is coming off a 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, while Chicago dropped a 34-17 decision to the Detroit Lions last Sunday. The Bears (4-11), who are fourth in the NFC North, have lost nine games in a row. The Seahawks (8-7), who are second in the NFC West, have lost two in a row and are facing a must-win situation if they are to earn a postseason spot this year. The Seahawks will be without starting running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle).

Seahawks vs. Bears spread: Seahawks -4



Seahawks vs. Bears over/under: 42 points

Seahawks vs. Bears money line: Seahawks -227, Bears +187

SEA: Seahawks are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

CHI: Bears are 3-6-1 ATS in their last 10 games

For Seahawks vs. Bears on Thursday Night Football, the SportsLine model is going under the total. The under has hit in two of the past three Bears vs. Seahawks matchups, and neither team has scored more than 26 points in their last four meetings. The Seahawks have scored 24 or fewer points in 10 games this season, while the Bears have scored 24 or fewer points in 12 games, and have not reached 20 points in nearly a month. Seattle and its opponent have hit the under in six of the past 10 games, while Chicago and its opponent have gone under in six of nine matchups.

Against Minnesota's 14th-ranked defense, the Seahawks managed 361 total yards of offense, led by quarterback Geno Smith. Smith completed 31 of 43 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns with two picks for a 96.5 rating, but managed just 24 points. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught eight passes for 95 yards and one score. For the season, the Seahawks have the 14th-best offense, averaging 336.4 total yards and a 15th-best 22.6 points per game.

Chicago struggled scoring points against the NFC-leading Detroit Lions on Sunday due to two fumbles. The Bears have the second-worst offense, averaging 295.7 yards per game, and are 27th in scoring at 18.9 points per game. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams completed 26 of 40 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in Sunday's loss. His top target was Keenan Allen, who had nine receptions for 141 yards and a score. See which side to pick here.

