Seahawks vs. Bengals: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Seahawks vs. Bengals football game
Who's Playing
Seattle (home) vs. Cincinnati (away)
Last Season Records: Seattle 10-6-0; Cincinnati 6-10-0;
What to Know
Seattle and Cincinnati are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at CenturyLink Field. Seattle is coming off a 10-6 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Dallas 22-24. On the other hand, last year was nothing to brag about for Cincinnati (6-10), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.
A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Seahawks were fourth in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only nine. Less enviably, Cincinnati ranked worst with respect to yards allowed per game last year, where the team gave up 413.6 on average. So...the Cincinnati squad has its work cut out for it.
Seattle has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: CenturyLink Field, Washington
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $95.00
Odds
The Seahawks are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Bengals.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 11, 2015 - Cincinnati 27 vs. Seattle 24
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Falcons, Jones finalizing extension
Julio Jones and the Falcons are closing in on a contract extension
-
Patriots vs. Steelers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's projection model has simulated the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Patriots...
-
Legendary expert unveils Week 1 parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 1
-
Expert picks for every Week 1 game
The NFL is back, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single game
-
Brown requests release after money voids
The saga with the Oakland wideout continues to develop in bizarre ways
-
Brown timeline: Raiders weren't ready
The rise, fall, rise and fall of Antonio Brown rivals any roller coaster you've ever been on