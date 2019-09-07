Seahawks vs. Bengals: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Seattle (home) vs. Cincinnati (away)

Last Season Records: Seattle 10-6-0; Cincinnati 6-10-0;

What to Know

Seattle and Cincinnati are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at CenturyLink Field. Seattle is coming off a 10-6 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Dallas 22-24. On the other hand, last year was nothing to brag about for Cincinnati (6-10), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Seahawks were fourth in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only nine. Less enviably, Cincinnati ranked worst with respect to yards allowed per game last year, where the team gave up 413.6 on average. So...the Cincinnati squad has its work cut out for it.

Seattle has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

  • When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: CenturyLink Field, Washington
  • TV: CBS
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $95.00

The Seahawks are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Bengals.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 44

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

  • Oct 11, 2015 - Cincinnati 27 vs. Seattle 24

