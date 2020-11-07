The Buffalo Bills will take on the Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bills Stadium. Buffalo is 6-2 overall and 3-1 at home, while Seattle is 6-1 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Bills are seeking their third consecutive win.

The Seahawks have split their last two games. Seattle is favored by three points in the latest Bills vs. Seahawks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 55.

Bills vs. Seahawks spread: Bills +3

Bills vs. Seahawks over-under: 55 points

Bills vs. Seahawks money line: Buffalo +130, Seattle -150

Why the Bills can cover

This past Sunday the Bills sidestepped the New England Patriots for a 24-21 win. Zack Moss rushed for a career-high 81 yards and two TDs. He is aiming for third game in a row with 70 scrimmage yards. Stefon Diggs had six catches for 92 yards last week. He has six-plus catches in his past five games. Diggs is the only player in the AFC with 50-plus catches (54) and 650-plus receiving yards (695) this season.

Josh Allen has two-plus TD passes in two of his past three games at home. He has 13 rush TDs since 2019, most among NFL quarterbacks. Devin Singletary rushed for a season-high 86 yards last week. Jordan Poyer led the team with 11 tackles last week. He is aiming for his fourth game in row at home with 10-plus tackles. Poyer is for tied for the NFL lead among safeties with 66 tackles this season.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Meanwhile, Seattle's offense rose to the challenge in its last time out against a San Francisco defense that boasted an average of only 19.4 points allowed. The Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers 37-27 this past Sunday. Seattle has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging an NFL-best 34.2 points per game. DK Metcalf set career-highs in receptions (12) and receiving yards (161) and had two TDs. He has 90-plus receiving yards in six of his seven games this season.

Russell Wilson passed for 261 yards and four TDs. He leads NFL the with 26 TD passes, the second most by player in the first seven games of the season. This week, he can surpass Peyton Manning (92) for the most wins in his first nine seasons and can surpass Tom Brady (101) for the most wins, including the postseason, by a quarterback in his first nine seasons. Chris Carson (foot) has been ruled out. Rookie DeeJay Dallas scored his first two NFL TDs last week. Jamal Adams is set to return from a groin injury.

How to make Bills vs. Seahawks picks

