Seahawks vs. Browns: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

The Seattle Seahawks will look to defend their home field on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at 4:05 p.m. ET at Lumen Field. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, the Seahawks were able to grind out a solid win over the Cardinals, taking the game 20-10.

Meanwhile, even though Indianapolis scored an imposing 38 points on Sunday, Cleveland still came out on top. The Browns dodged a bullet and finished off the Colts 39-38. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Cleveland.

The Browns were down by five with only two minutes and 35 seconds left when they drove 82 yards for the winning score. Kareem Hunt punched in the touchdown from 1 yard out.

Special teams was a major factor in the game for the Browns, racking up 15 points in total. All those points came courtesy of Dustin Hopkins: he added 12 points with four field goals, and another three kicking extra points.

Seattle's win bumped their record up to 4-2. As for Cleveland, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 4-2 record this season.

Going forward, the Seahawks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.