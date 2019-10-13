Seahawks vs. Browns odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 6 predictions from proven computer model

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland is 2-3 overall and 0-2 at home, while Seattle is 4-1 overall and 2-0 on the road. The Browns are 2-3 against the spread this season, but are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games at home. Seattle, meanwhile, is also 2-3 against the spread this season and the Seahawks enter Sunday's showdown having covered the spread in six of their last seven road games. This game is a pick'em, which means neither team is favored, according to the latest Seahawks vs. Browns odds. The over-under is 46.5. Before you make any Seahawks vs. Browns picks and predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 6 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 23-14 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an 85-57 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 5, it nailed the Rams (+1.5) staying within the spread against the Seahawks and the Texans (-4) covering with plenty of room to spare against the Falcons. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has simulated Browns vs. Seahawks 10,000 times. The model is leaning under, and it's also backing one team in over 50 percent of simulations.

The model has taken into account that Cleveland suffered a grim 31-3 defeat to San Francisco last week. Quarterback Baker Mayfield had one of his worst games as a professional against San Francisco, completing 8-of-22 passes for 100 yards and two interceptions. Running back Nick Chubb was the lone bright spot for the Browns last Monday, finishing with 99 all-purpose yards.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by the Rams 30-29. Quarterback Russell Wilson was sensational for Seattle, passing for 268 yards and four touchdowns on 23 attempts. Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 151.8. Not surprisingly, Wilson's sharp performance set his single-game passing touchdown high for the season.

Seattle is 6-2 in its last eight games against Cleveland and the Seahawks have been sensational against AFC North opponents in recent years. In fact, the Seahawks are 5-0 in their last five games against teams in the AFC North. On the other sideline, the Browns are stumbling into Sunday's contest with a 1-16 record in their last 17 games in October. However, Seattle's defense is giving up 5.9 yards per play this season, which ranks 21st in the NFL.

So who wins Seahawks vs. Browns? And which team holds all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to see who wins Seahawks vs. Browns on Sunday, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.