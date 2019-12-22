Seahawks vs. Cardinals: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Arizona @ Seattle

Current Records: Arizona 4-9-1; Seattle 11-3

What to Know

The Arizona Cardinals have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. Arizona and the Seattle Seahawks will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at CenturyLink Field. Arizona isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Last week, the Cardinals had a touchdown and change to spare in a 38-24 win over the Cleveland Browns. RB Kenyan Drake had a stellar game for Arizona as he rushed for four TDs and 137 yards on 22 carries.

Meanwhile, Seattle didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Carolina Panthers last week, but they still walked away with a 30-24 victory. Seattle RB Chris Carson looked sharp as he rushed for two TDs and 133 yards on 24 carries.

Their wins bumped Arizona to 4-9-1 and Seattle to 11-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinals are stumbling into the game with the most passing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 34 on the season. The Seahawks have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are third worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 17 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington

CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

Odds

The Seahawks are a big 9-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 51

Series History

Seattle have won five out of their last nine games against Arizona.