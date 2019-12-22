Seahawks vs. Cardinals: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals football game
Who's Playing
Arizona @ Seattle
Current Records: Arizona 4-9-1; Seattle 11-3
What to Know
The Arizona Cardinals have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. Arizona and the Seattle Seahawks will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at CenturyLink Field. Arizona isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Last week, the Cardinals had a touchdown and change to spare in a 38-24 win over the Cleveland Browns. RB Kenyan Drake had a stellar game for Arizona as he rushed for four TDs and 137 yards on 22 carries.
Meanwhile, Seattle didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Carolina Panthers last week, but they still walked away with a 30-24 victory. Seattle RB Chris Carson looked sharp as he rushed for two TDs and 133 yards on 24 carries.
Their wins bumped Arizona to 4-9-1 and Seattle to 11-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinals are stumbling into the game with the most passing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 34 on the season. The Seahawks have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are third worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 17 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $110.00
Odds
The Seahawks are a big 9-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 51
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Seattle have won five out of their last nine games against Arizona.
- Sep 29, 2019 - Seattle 27 vs. Arizona 10
- Dec 30, 2018 - Seattle 27 vs. Arizona 24
- Sep 30, 2018 - Seattle 20 vs. Arizona 17
- Dec 31, 2017 - Arizona 26 vs. Seattle 24
- Nov 09, 2017 - Seattle 22 vs. Arizona 16
- Dec 24, 2016 - Arizona 34 vs. Seattle 31
- Oct 23, 2016 - Seattle 6 vs. Arizona 6
- Jan 03, 2016 - Seattle 36 vs. Arizona 6
- Nov 15, 2015 - Arizona 39 vs. Seattle 32
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 16 NFL DFS picks, DK lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
MNF: Vikings vs. Packers odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Packers vs. Vikings game 10,000 times.
-
SNF: Bears vs. Chiefs odds, expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Chiefs and Bears.
-
NFL Week 16 cheat sheet, picks, odds
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 16 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Report: Jags to retain Marrone in 2020
The Jaguars have underwhelmed this season to the tune of 5-9
-
Playoff Picture: Texans earn their spot
Live updates throughout Week 16 of the NFL season with the latest on the playoff picture and...
-
Steelers at Jets: Live updates, more
The Steelers are trying to hang onto the sixth and final AFC playoff spot
-
Saints at Titans: Live updates, more
Follow along with all the action as Tennessee looks to upset New Orleans
-
Dolphins vs. Bengals live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Dolphins vs. Bengals football game