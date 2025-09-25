A pair of 2-1 divisional rivals will face off on Thursday Night Football as the Arizona Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks. Both quarterbacks in Kyler Murray and Sam Darnold figure to factor into NFL prop bets, as will their bevy of pass catchers. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride of Arizona are countered by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp of Seattle. Former Ohio State teammates Harrison and Smith-Njigba have had different starts to their pro careers with 'JSN' exceeding expectations and the higher-touted Harrison underperforming. Their NFL props illustrate the varying production sportsbooks are expecting from them for Thursday Night Football.

Harrison's player prop O/U for receiving yards is 45.5, while Smith-Njigba's is nearly twice that at 81.5 yards. The latter's 323 receiving yards rank second in the league as he has 96-plus yards in every game. Meanwhile, Harrison did go Over 45.5 yards in both matchups with Seattle as a rookie, so should your NFL prop picks back the Overs for both Buckeyes? Before betting any Cardinals vs. Seahawks props for Thursday Night Football, you need to see the Seahawks vs. Cardinals prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning Model AI.

Top NFL player prop bets for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

After analyzing the Seahawks vs. Cardinals props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning Model says Darnold goes Over 217.5 passing yards (-114 at FanDuel). After a career year in Minnesota, many expected Darnold to regress without Kevin O'Connell and Justin Jefferson around him, but he's actually on pace for his best season ever. Darnold enters Week 4 with career highs in passer rating, completion percentage and yards per attempt. He went Over 217.5 passing yards in Sunday's win over New Orleans, despite not throwing a pass over the last 19 minutes of the game due to getting pulled after Seattle jumped to a huge lead.

Darnold had 295 passing yards in Week 2 and should have no trouble dicing up Arizona's porous defense. The Cardinals have allowed the third-most passing yards this season, despite facing Spencer Rattler, Bryce Young and Mac Jones. Arizona does, however, have the league's fourth-best run defense, so thru the air should be Seattle's preferred method to move the ball. The model projects Darnold to have 261 passing yards, giving this prop bet a 4.5-star rating. See more NFL props here.

