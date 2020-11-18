The NFC West was expected by many to be the best division in the NFL, and it has lived up to the hype thus far with three teams sitting at 6-3. The Arizona Cardinals are one of those clubs, proving they're the real deal behind second-year quarterback Kyler Murray. Arizona is in the driver's seat in the NFC West and will attempt to stay there when it visits another 6-3 division rival, the Seattle Seahawks, on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff from CenturyLink Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Cardinals were headed for their second straight loss last Sunday before wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins pulled down a "Hail Mary" pass from Murray with two seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, giving the team a 32-30 home victory over Buffalo. Seattle is a three-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Cardinals odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 57.5.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals spread: Seattle -3



Seahawks vs. Cardinals over-under: 57.5 points

Seahawks vs. Cardinals money line: Seattle -170, Arizona +150

SEA: Seahawks are 1-5 against the spread in their last six divisional games

ARI: Cardinals have a point differential of plus-6.2

Why the Seahawks can cover



Seattle has dropped back-to-back games and three of four since its bye week after beginning the season with five straight wins. However, Russell Wilson has not gone without a touchdown pass in consecutive contests since a three-game stretch in the middle of the 2016 campaign, and it's unlikely to happen now. The 31-year-old was considered a front-runner for the NFL MVP award after recording multiple TD tosses in each of his first eight games, notching at least four on four occasions.

Wilson, who leads the league with 28 scoring passes, needs two more to reach 30 for the fourth consecutive season and is three shy of matching his total from 2019.

The seven-time Pro Bowler also is among the NFL leaders in several other categories, ranking second in passing yards (2,789) and yards per game (309.9) while sitting fourth in completion percentage (69.8). Thanks to Wilson's performance this year, the Seahawks own the league's top scoring offense at 32.2 points per contest.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Kyler Murray has blossomed into one of the league's top signal callers in a very short period of time. The 23-year-old, who was the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has completed 68.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,375 yards and 17 touchdowns against eight interceptions. Murray is three TD tosses away from matching the total from his rookie season.

Murray nearly went without a scoring pass for the first time this year, but he extended his streak to 13 straight games with at least one thanks to Hopkins. The elite wideout came down with the football in the end zone while surrounded by three defenders for a 43-yard game-winning TD. Hopkins enters Week 11 second in the NFL in both catches (67) and receiving yards (861) after registering seven and 127, respectively, last Sunday.

