The last time the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals went head-to-head in Week 7, fans and bettors were treated to one of the most exciting games of the season, with Arizona pulling out a 37-34 win in overtime. Now the two teams are tied at the top of the NFC West standings at 6-3. Arizona will visit Seattle for a Week 11 matchup on Thursday Night Football, and bettors are seeing sky-high numbers after the first shootout when looking over the latest Seahawks vs. Cardinals odds. Which Cardinals vs. Seahawks prop bets should you target?

Kyler Murray passed for 360 yards and three scores in the first matchup, and his over-under for total passing yards is 282.5 at William Hill Sportsbook. Meanwhile, D.K. Metcalf only managed 23 yards in the first meeting, but his over-under for receiving yards is 77.5 in this week's NFL player props. Before making any NFL prop bets for Thursday Night football, be sure to see the latest betting advice and Seahawks vs. Cardinals prop picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model says Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will pass for 291 yards, failing to clear the over-under of 314.5. Wilson threw for 388 yards in the first matchup against Arizona in a game that turned into a free-for-all, but Wilson only averages 6.8 yards per attempt and completes just 59 percent of his passes against man coverage. Both rank 20th in the NFL, and the Cardinals play man at the fourth-highest rate in the league.

In 2019 against the Cardinals, Wilson averaged just 205 passing yards per game. He also threw for 63 of his 388 yards in overtime before Seattle ultimately fell to Arizona, and it's certainly unlikely that he'll have an overtime period to keep piling up yards again this week. Expect more regression from Wilson, whose numbers have leveled off in the last month.

Another one of the NFL prop picks from the model: DeAndre Hopkins goes over 89.5 receiving yards. Hopkins enters Week 11 fourth in the NFL in targets (88) and second in receptions (67) and yards (861) behind only Stefon Diggs. Diggs and Hopkins had an epic duel last week, with Hopkins getting the last laugh on a 43-yard touchdown catch with two seconds remaining to win the game.

In Week 7, Hopkins was targeted 12 times and came away with 10 catches for 103 yards and a score. Against a soft Seahawks pass defense that allows a whopping 353.3 passing yards per game, you can expect Hopkins to see plenty of targets once again. That's why the model projects that Hopkins soars over the total and finishes with 102 receiving yards.

