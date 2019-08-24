Seahawks vs. Chargers odds, predictions: 2019 Preseason Week 3 NFL picks from expert who's 13-4 on Seattle games

The Los Angeles Chargers hope to turn their last home game of the 2019 NFL preseason into their first victory when they host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night. Kickoff from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Both teams are looking to bounce back from road losses in Week 2 of the preseason slate. Seattle (1-1) fell 25-19 at Minnesota, while Los Angeles (0-2) squandered a 14-point halftime lead in a 19-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints. In the 2018 regular season, the Chargers beat the Seahawks 25-17 on the road in Week 9. Seattle is a 3.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 41 in the latest Seahawks vs. Chargers odds. Before you finalize any Seahawks vs. Chargers picks, make sure you hear what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

Week 3 of the preseason has long been regarded as the closest thing to a true dress rehearsal for the regular season.

Nagel knows the Seahawks will be eager to give an improved performance as the coaching staff continues to evaluate candidates for several key positions. Week 3 of the preseason has long been regarded as the closest thing to a true dress rehearsal for the regular season, and coach Pete Carroll is known for giving his starters ample playing time.

Quarterback Russell Wilson made his preseason debut last week and went 6-for-9 for 82 yards in two series. Chris Carson led the ground game with 25 yards on five carries as eight different players registered rushing attempts. Seattle's defense allowed 409 total yards to Minnesota, but its rebuilt secondary showed that it still has big-play potential. DeShawn Shead returned an interception 88 yards in the second quarter for Seattle's lone touchdown.

Even so, the Seahawks are far from assured of covering against a Los Angeles club that is widely projected to return to the playoffs and possibly contend for a 2020 Super Bowl berth.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers sat out the first two preseason games and it's unclear whether he will play on Saturday. But he played in Weeks 2 and 3 of last year's exhibition season before sitting out the final game. Rivers has repeatedly said that playing Seattle stokes his competitive fire, so it would come as no surprise if he takes the field for at least a couple of series.

Regardless, Los Angeles has received solid performances from the signal callers who are vying for position on the depth chart. In last week's loss to the Saints, Cardale Jones went 10-for-14 for 111 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. He connected with Andre Patton for a 24-yard score in the first quarter. Tyrod Taylor went 7-for-10 for 57 yards in the second half.

The Chargers' first-team defense limited New Orleans to just three first-half points and their running game also made strides amid the holdout of starter Melvin Gordon. Second-year pro Justin Jackson had 33 yards on eight rushes, while Detrez Newsome had five carries for 17 yards.

