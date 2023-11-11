The Washington Commanders (4-5) hit the road in NFL Week 10 for a NFC showdown with the Seattle Seahawks (5-3) on Sunday at Lumen Field. The Commanders are coming off an impressive 20-17 road win over the New England Patriots in Week 9, while the Seahawks are looking to bounce back from a 37-3 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Washington is 4-4-1, while Seattle is 5-3 against the spread in 2023. The Commanders lead the all-time series 13-6.

Kickoff in Seattle is at 4:25 p.m. ET. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Seahawks as 6-point favorites, while the over/under is 44.5 points in the latest Commanders vs. Seahawks odds. Before making any Seahawks vs. Commanders picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-123 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It also is on a 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Commanders vs. Seahawks and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 10 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Commanders:

Commanders vs. Seahawks spread: Seahawks -6

Commanders vs. Seahawks over/under: 44.5 points

Commanders vs. Seahawks money line: Seahawks -267, Commanders +217

Commanders vs. Seahawks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Commanders vs. Seahawks live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Seahawks can cover

The Seahawks have one of the strongest home field advantages in the NFL. Seattle is 3-1 against the spread at home this year, and owns a 5-1 overall record in their last six games at Lumen Field. This week's home field advantage could be particularly strong with Washington having to travel across the country for this matchup.

Despite their shortcoming against the Ravens in their last outing, the Seahawks have one of the most explosive offenses in the league. Quarterback Geno Smith (1,802 yards, 9 TD passes) has a plethora of weapons to spread the ball around. Wide receivers DK Metcalf (28 catches, 458 yards, 2 TDs), Tyler Lockett (38 catches, 402 yards, 3 TDs), and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (29 catches, 272 yards, 2 TDs) form one of the top pass catching trios in the NFL, and running back Kenneth Walker III (532 yards, 6 TDs) is playing at a Pro Bowl level. See which team to pick here.

Why the Commanders can cover

Washington is coming off an impressive road win in Week 9 over the New England Patriots. The Commanders are a gritty team with a streaky defense. In last week's win, Washington's defense notched three sacks and limited the Patriots to only 17 points.

Offensively, the Commanders are led by running back Brian Robinson Jr. and wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Robinson enters this matchup with 447 rushing yards and five touchdowns, and 14 catches for 137 yards and two scores. McLaurin leads the team with 47 receptions and 568 yards, and has two touchdown receptions. See which team to pick here.

How to make Commanders vs. Seahawks picks

The model has simulated Commanders vs. Seahawks 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's Commanders vs. Seahawks pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Commanders vs. Seahawks on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Commanders vs. Seahawks spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 174-123 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.