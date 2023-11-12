The Seattle Seahawks are set to host the Washington Commanders in a Week 10 matchup on Sunday. Seattle is looking to rebound from a 37-3 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, while the Commanders are looking to keep the momentum going after beating the New England Patriots 20-17 in their last outing. Seattle owns a 5-3 record and the Commanders are 4-4-1 against the spread in 2023.

Kickoff in Seattle is at 4:25 p.m. ET. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Seahawks as 6-point favorites, while the over/under is 44.5 points in the latest Commanders vs. Seahawks odds. Before making any Seahawks vs. Commanders picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Commanders vs. Seahawks and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 10 predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Commanders:

Commanders vs. Seahawks spread: Seahawks -6

Commanders vs. Seahawks over/under: 44.5 points

Commanders vs. Seahawks money line: Seahawks -267, Commanders +217

Commanders vs. Seahawks live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Seahawks can cover

The Seahawks are coming off their worst performance of the season and will be looking to get things right in front of their home crowd at Lumen Field. Seattle has one of the better home field advantages in the NFL and owns a 3-1 record against the spread in home games this season. Moreover, Washington will have to deal with traveling across the country for this matchup.

Seattle is loaded with explosive playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. Running back Kenneth Walker III is playing at a Pro Bowl-caliber level with 532 rushing yards and six TDs. The Seahawks' trio of wide receivers are arguably the best group in the league with DK Metcalf (28 catches, 458 yards, 2 TDs), Tyler Lockett (38 catches, 402 yards, 3 TDs), and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (29 catches, 272 yards, 2 TDs) all capable of scoring every time they touch the ball.

Why the Commanders can cover

Washington is coming off an impressive road win in Week 9 over the New England Patriots. The Commanders are a gritty team with a streaky defense. In last week's win, Washington's defense notched three sacks and limited the Patriots to only 17 points.

Offensively, the Commanders are led by running back Brian Robinson Jr. and wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Robinson enters this matchup with 447 rushing yards and five touchdowns, and 14 catches for 137 yards and two scores. McLaurin leads the team with 47 receptions and 568 yards, and has two touchdown receptions.

How to make Commanders vs. Seahawks picks

The model has simulated Commanders vs. Seahawks 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations.

So who wins Commanders vs. Seahawks on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time?