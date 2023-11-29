The Dallas Cowboys will attempt to remain perfect at home during the 2023 NFL schedule when they kick off Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Dallas (8-3) has won all five games on its own field this year and 13 straight there since falling 19-3 against Tampa Bay in its 2022 opener. The Cowboys have lost their last two home meetings with Seattle (6-5), which was routed 31-13 by San Francisco last week for its third defeat in four games.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 9-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Cowboys odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47. Before making any Cowboys vs. Seahawks picks of your own, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Advanced Computer Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Seahawks and just locked in its picks and Thursday Night Football predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Cowboys:

Seahawks vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -9

Seahawks vs. Cowboys over/under: 47 points

Seahawks vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -438, Seattle +337

DAL: Cowboys are 8-1 against the spread as favorites this season

SEA: Seahawks are 3-2 ATS on the road this year



Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas is coming off its third straight overall victory, a 45-10 home rout of Washington last Thursday. Dak Prescott had another strong effort in the win, as he threw for 331 yards and made a touchdown pass to four different receivers. The 30-year-old has been superb over his last five outings, posting four 300-yard performances with 17 TD tosses and just two interceptions.

Prescott has thrown four scoring passes in each of his last three games at home, where he has completed 77.6% of his attempts while recording 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He ranks second in the NFL with 23 TD tosses and is sixth with 2,935 passing yards. CeeDee Lamb has hauled in six of Prescott's scoring passes and is three away from matching the career-high touchdown total he set last season. The 24-year-old wideout, who has made a TD catch in three consecutive contests, is sixth in the NFL in receptions (78) and third in receiving yards (1,066). See which team to pick here.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle was superb defensively in its previous two regular-season visits to Dallas, limiting the Cowboys to 12 points in each contest. The Seahawks have lost three straight on the road this year, but allowed only 17 points in two of those defeats. The team has scored only three offensive touchdowns in its last four games, but still boasts a dynamic receiving duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett that has enjoyed success against Dallas in the past.

Both wideouts came up with huge performances in Seattle's 38-31 triumph in 2020, as Metcalf made four catches for 110 yards and a touchdown, while Lockett hauled in nine passes for 100 yards and three scores. The 31-year-old Lockett faced the Cowboys twice in 2018, recording four receptions for 77 yards and a TD in the Seahawks' 24-13 regular-season victory before registering 120 yards on four catches in the playoff loss. Rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be another option for quarterback Geno Smith on Thursday, as the 21-year-old is third on the team in receptions (38) and receiving yards (406). See which team to pick here.

