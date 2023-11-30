The Dallas Cowboys will seek their fourth consecutive victory when they open Week 13 of the 2023 NFL schedule against the visiting Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Dallas (8-3) is riding a 13-game home winning streak after manhandling Washington, 45-10, last week. The Seahawks (6-5) are looking to snap out of a funk during which they've lost three of four contests following last Thursday's 31-13 setback against San Francisco. Seattle is 9-10 all-time against the Cowboys during the regular season, but has won the last four meetings, including a pair in Dallas.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 9-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Cowboys odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Cowboys vs. Seahawks picks of your own, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Advanced Computer Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and is 22-8 straight-up the last two weeks.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Seahawks and just locked in its picks and Thursday Night Football predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Cowboys:

Seahawks vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -9

Seahawks vs. Cowboys over/under: 47.5 points

Seahawks vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -438, Seattle +337

DAL: Cowboys are 8-1 against the spread as favorites this season

SEA: Seahawks are 3-2 ATS on the road this year



Seahawks vs. Cowboys picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas has been thoroughly superior during its current winning streak, outscoring its opponents 127-37. The Cowboys have averaged a league-high 31.5 points this season and have reached the 30-point plateau in seven of their 11 contests. They rank fifth in the NFL in total offense (377.6 yards) and have racked up more than 400 yards in three of their last four games, including their last two at home.

The Cowboys also have been strong on the other side of the ball, as they are third in total defense (276.3 yards allowed), second against the pass (167.2) and fourth in points allowed (16.8). Dallas also is third in interceptions (12), with DaRon Bland recording an NFL-leading seven. The 24-year-old cornerback, who had five picks as a rookie in 2022, set the record for most interceptions returned for a touchdown in one season with his fifth of the year last week. See which team to pick here.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle has had Dallas' number of late, winning their last four regular-season meetings after losing four of the previous five. The Seahawks posted a 38-31 home victory in the most recent matchup in 2020, as DK Metcalf made a 29-yard touchdown catch with 1:47 remaining in the fourth quarter to cap a 110-yard performance. The 25-year-old wideout has just one 100-yard outing this season, but leads Seattle with 678 yards on 43 receptions.

The Seahawks hope to have Kenneth Walker III in the lineup Thursday, but the 23-year-old running back who rushed for more than 1,000 yards as a rookie last year missed last week's loss to the 49ers with an oblique injury. If Walker remains out, Zach Charbonnet will lead Seattle's ground attack for the second straight game. The 22-year-old rookie topped the team with 47 rushing yards each of the last two weeks and is averaging 4.6 yards per carry this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Seahawks vs. Cowboys picks on TNF

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the point total, calling for 48 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's TNF picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Cowboys vs. Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Cowboys spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 175-126 roll on NFL picks, and find out.