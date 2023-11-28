The Dallas Cowboys will aim for their 14th consecutive home victory when they open the Week 13 NFL schedule against the visiting Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Dallas (8-3) is in the midst of its longest home winning streak in 42 years after rolling past Washington 45-10 last week. Seattle (6-5) has lost three of its last four contests following its 31-13 setback against San Francisco last Thursday. The Seahawks are 9-10 all-time against the Cowboys in the regular season, but have won the last four meetings, including two in Dallas.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -9

Seahawks vs. Cowboys over/under: 46 points

Seahawks vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -438, Seattle +337

DAL: Cowboys are 8-1 against the spread as favorites this season

SEA: Seahawks are 3-2 ATS on the road this year



Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas has been dominant at home this season, becoming the first team in NFL history to win its first five contests by at least 20 points. The Cowboys have outscored their opponents 205-60 in Arlington, registering 43 or more points in the last three outings. They haven't lost at home since the 2022 season-opener against Tampa Bay and are five wins away from matching the franchise record of 18 straight at home set from 1979-81 at Texas Stadium.

Dak Prescott is second in the league with 23 touchdown passes and has thrown four in three of his last five outings. The 30-year-old quarterback has made at least four TD tosses 10 times in his career, which matches Tony Romo's team record. Prescott is 0-3 lifetime against Seattle in the regular season, but threw for one score and ran for another in Dallas' 24-22 victory in their meeting in the 2018 wild-card playoff round. See which team to pick here.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle was superb defensively in its previous two regular-season visits to Dallas, limiting the Cowboys to 12 points in each contest. The Seahawks have lost three straight on the road this year, but allowed only 17 points in two of those defeats. The team has scored only three offensive touchdowns in its last four games, but still boasts a dynamic receiving duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett that has enjoyed success against Dallas in the past.

Both wideouts came up with huge performances in Seattle's 38-31 triumph in 2020, as Metcalf made four catches for 110 yards and a touchdown, while Lockett hauled in nine passes for 100 yards and three scores. The 31-year-old Lockett faced the Cowboys twice in 2018, recording four receptions for 77 yards and a TD in the Seahawks' 24-13 regular-season victory before registering 120 yards on four catches in the playoff loss. Rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be another option for quarterback Geno Smith on Thursday, as the 21-year-old is third on the team in receptions (38) and receiving yards (406). See which team to pick here.

