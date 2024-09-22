NFC meets AFC as Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks (2-0) host the Miami Dolphins (1-1) in Week 3 on CBS and Paramount+. The Seahawks are undefeated after two close wins including a 23-20 overtime victory in Week 2 against the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have an uphill battle after a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills when starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained a concussion. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get 50% off your first year when you sign up here (expires 9/23/24).

Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle is at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Seahawks vs. Dolphins odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 41.5.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Seahawks

Seahawks vs. Dolphins date: Sunday, Sept. 22

Seahawks vs. Dolphins time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Seahawks vs. Dolphins TV channel: CBS

Seahawks vs. Dolphins streaming: Paramount+

Week 3 NFL picks for Dolphins vs. Seahawks

For Seahawks vs. Dolphins, the model is backing Seattle to cover the spread at home. Miami has sustained a lot of early-season injuries on offense in addition to Tagovailoa, and now the Dolphins have to travel to face the sixth-best total defense in one of the toughest stadiums to play in as a road team. De'Von Achane may have a heavy workload with Skylar Thompson under center and Raheem Mostert sidelined, and Seattle's run defense will make his job difficult.

Geno Smith is coming off of a Week 2 contest where he threw for 327 yards and connected with DK Metcalf for a touchdown. Seattle has also won each of its last two games against Miami, including a game at Lumen Field, and have a 24-17 home record dating back to 2019.

