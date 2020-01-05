Seahawks vs. Eagles odds, line: NFL picks, Wild Card Round predictions from advanced model on 96-65 run

The Seattle Seahawks will look to defy the odds and make a Super Bowl run as they take on the host Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Seahawks (11-5), who finished second in the NFC West and two games behind the San Francisco 49ers, are 7-1 on the road this season, while the Eagles (9-7), who won the NFC East by one game, are 5-3 at home. This is the second meeting between these two teams this season, with Seattle winning the first by a final score of 17-9. Sunday's game will begin at 4:40 p.m. ET at Philadelphia.

The latest Seahawks vs. Eagles odds list this game as a pick'em, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.

Seahawks vs. Eagles spread: Pick'em

Seahawks vs. Eagles over-under: 45 points

Seahawks vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -108, Seahawks -108

SEA: Seahawks are 7-1 on the road

PHI: Eagles won the NFC East by one game over the Cowboys

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle is led by quarterback Russell Wilson, who has thrown 31 touchdown passes this season, the third most in the NFL behind Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Tampa Bay's Jameis Winston. It's the fourth time in five years that Wilson has thrown at least 30 touchdown passes. He also threw a career-low five interceptions. Only New Orleans' Drew Brees and Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers had fewer, each with four.

Wilson also went over 4,000 yards passing for the third time in his career, the most by a Seahawks quarterback. In four career games against the Eagles, Wilson has completed 73-of-124 passes for 962 yards and seven touchdowns while throwing just one interception. Plus, the Seahawks are 5-1 against the spread in their last six Wild Card games.

Why the Eagles can cover

But just because Seattle beat Philadelphia earlier in the year does not guarantee it will cover the Eagles vs. Seahawks spread on Sunday. That's because Philadelphia is on a roll at just the right time. The Eagles have won four straight and six of nine to overtake Dallas in the NFC East. Philadelphia is making its third straight playoff appearance and would like nothing better than to repeat its success from 2017, when it defeated New England to win Super Bowl LII.

Quarterback Carson Wentz continues to lead the offense, finishing the regular season by completing 388-of-607 attempts for 4,039 yards and 27 touchdowns. Wentz has thrown 10 TDs over the past five games.

