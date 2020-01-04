Seahawks vs. Eagles odds, line: NFL picks, Wild Card Round predictions from model on 96-65 roll

Despite having two more wins than the Philadelphia Eagles, the Seattle Seahawks will travel to Lincoln Financial Field for a Wild Card matchup on Sunday. The Seahawks (11-5) came up less than a yard short of winning the NFC West title and now must go on the road in the 2020 NFL Playoffs, while the Eagles (9-7) secured their second NFC East crown in three years with a win over the New York Giants last week. Kickoff is set for 4:40 p.m. ET. The Seahawks beat the Eagles, 17-9, on Nov. 24.

Seattle is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Eagles odds, while the over-under is 45.

Seahawks vs. Eagles spread: Seahawks -1.5

Seahawks vs. Eagles over-under: 45 points

Seahawks vs. Eagles money line: Eagles +108, Seahawks -129

SEA: Seahawks are 7-1 on the road

PHI: Eagles won the NFC East by one game over the Cowboys

Why the Seahawks can cover

The model knows the Seahawks are no strangers to postseason success, having won three conference championships and one Super Bowl since 2005. Seattle is also making its 18th playoff appearance and second straight. It is also Seattle's 13th since 2003. The Seahawks have had eight straight winning seasons.

Despite injuries to their top two backs, Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, the Seahawks go into the NFL Wild Card round with two fresh runners in Travis Homer and newly-signed Marshawn Lynch. Homer has 114 yards on 18 carries this season, including 10 carries for 62 yards against San Francisco last week. Lynch carried 12 times for 34 yards, but made his presence known by storming in for a touchdown.

Why the Eagles can cover

But just because Seattle beat Philadelphia earlier in the year does not guarantee it will cover the Eagles vs. Seahawks spread on Sunday. That's because Philadelphia is on a roll at just the right time. The Eagles have won four straight and six of nine to overtake Dallas in the NFC East. Philadelphia is making its third straight playoff appearance and would like nothing better than to repeat its success from 2017, when it defeated New England to win Super Bowl LII.

Quarterback Carson Wentz continues to lead the offense, finishing the regular season by completing 388-of-607 attempts for 4,039 yards and 27 touchdowns. Wentz has thrown 10 TDs over the past five games.

