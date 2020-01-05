Seahawks vs. Eagles odds, line: NFL picks, Wild Card Round predictions from simulation model on 96-65 run

The Seattle Seahawks will look to continue their dominance over the Philadelphia Eagles when they meet in an NFC Wild Card game on Sunday in Philadelphia. The Seahawks (11-5) lead the all-time series 10-7 and have won five straight and seven of their last eight over the Eagles (9-7). Philadelphia last beat the Seahawks, 26-7, on Nov. 2, 2008, at Seattle. However, the Eagles have the second-best home winning percentage in the league since 2016, going 25-9 during that span.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is scheduled for 4:40 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is favored by one-point in the latest Seahawks vs. Eagles odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5.

Seahawks vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -1

Seahawks vs. Eagles over-under: 44.5 points

Seahawks vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -112, Seahawks -104

SEA: Seahawks are 7-1 on the road

PHI: Eagles won the NFC East by one game over the Cowboys

Why the Seahawks can cover

The Seahawks have played well on the road over the past several years. In fact, Seattle is 16-8 away from home since 2017. Seattle is also 10-3-1 against the spread in its last 14 road games. The Seahawks have compiled a 109-65-1 record, including 9-6 in the postseason, under coach Pete Carroll, who is in his 10th season with the team. Plus, the Seahawks are 5-1 against the spread in their last six Wild Card games.

Wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf have made for a nice one-two punch for the Seattle offense. Lockett leads the team with 82 receptions for 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns, while Metcalf has added 58 catches for 900 yards and seven scores. The two have combined for 28 plays of 20 yards or more with Lockett the leader with 15.

Why the Eagles can cover

But just because Seattle beat Philadelphia earlier in the year does not guarantee it will cover the Eagles vs. Seahawks spread on Sunday. That's because the Eagles, who are NFC East champions for the 11th time in franchise history, made life miserable for Wilson and the Seahawks' offense in their November meeting. Wilson was sacked six times and completed just 13-of-25 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown. He was also intercepted once.

On offense, quarterback Carson Wentz became the first Eagles quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards in a season and the first Philadelphia QB to throw a touchdown in all 16 regular-season games. Doug Pederson is the first Eagles coach to lead his team to three straight postseason appearances since Andy Reid did it from 2008 to 2010. This is Philadelphia's 27th playoff appearance in franchise history.

