Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Seattle
Current Records: Atlanta 0-2; Seattle 1-1
What to Know
The Atlanta Falcons are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 25 at Lumen Field. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.
Atlanta didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 31-27 to the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday. No one had a standout game offensively for the Falcons, but they got scores from WR Olamide Zaccheaus and WR Drake London. QB Marcus Mariota ended up with a passer rating of 138.70.
Meanwhile, the contest between Seattle and the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday was not particularly close, with the Seahawks falling 27-7. QB Geno Smith had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 197 yards passing. Smith ended up with a passer rating of 128.50.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Seahawks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Seattle have won three out of their last five games against Atlanta.
- Sep 13, 2020 - Seattle 38 vs. Atlanta 25
- Oct 27, 2019 - Seattle 27 vs. Atlanta 20
- Nov 20, 2017 - Atlanta 34 vs. Seattle 31
- Jan 14, 2017 - Atlanta 36 vs. Seattle 20
- Oct 16, 2016 - Seattle 26 vs. Atlanta 24