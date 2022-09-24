Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Seattle

Current Records: Atlanta 0-2; Seattle 1-1

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 25 at Lumen Field. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

Atlanta didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 31-27 to the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday. No one had a standout game offensively for the Falcons, but they got scores from WR Olamide Zaccheaus and WR Drake London. QB Marcus Mariota ended up with a passer rating of 138.70.

Meanwhile, the contest between Seattle and the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday was not particularly close, with the Seahawks falling 27-7. QB Geno Smith had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 197 yards passing. Smith ended up with a passer rating of 128.50.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Seattle have won three out of their last five games against Atlanta.