Seahawks vs. Falcons odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 8 predictions from proven computer model

The model has taken into account that the Falcons lost their fifth straight game last week, falling 37-10 to the Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Matt Ryan, who's thrown for 2,170 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, completed just 16-of-27 passes for 159 yards and an interception before being replaced by Matt Schaub due to an ankle injury. Running back Devonta Freeman was equally ineffective, gaining just 19 yards on seven carries. However, Atlanta has had success against NFC West opponents in recent years. In fact, the Falcons are 7-2 in their last nine games against opponents from the NFC West.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, dropped their second game of the season last week, losing a 30-16 battle against the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Russell Wilson completed less than 50 percent of his passes against Baltimore, finishing with 241 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett led all pass catchers with five receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown. Seattle's 127.0 rushing yards per game ranks 12th in the NFL, and its 264.6 passing yards per game ranks 10th.

Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching Seahawks vs. Falcons: Atlanta enters Sunday's matchup with 16 passing touchdowns, which ranks first in the NFL. The Seahawks have also displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the league with 15 passing touchdowns.

