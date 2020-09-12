The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Seahawks went 11-5 and won the NFC Wild Card Game last season. The Falcons were 7-9 and finished tied for second in the NFC South. Seattle is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Falcons vs. Seahawks odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 49. Before entering any Seahawks vs. Falcons picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Falcons vs. Seahawks spread: Falcons +2.5

Falcons vs. Seahawks over-under: 49 points

Falcons vs. Seahawks money line: Atlanta +120, Seattle -140

Why the Seahawks can cover

The Seahawks have won three of the past four meetings between the teams, including a 27-20 road victory in Week 8 of the 2019 season. Russell Wilson has six TDs and one interception and a 104 QB rating in four career starts vs, Atlanta. Tyler Lockett set career highs in receptions (82) and yards (1,057) last year. DK Metcalf established an NFL record for receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff game when he totaled 160 against Philadelphia in the Wild Card Round last year.

Chris Carson rushed for a career-high 1,230 yards last season. Seattle also added tight end Greg Olsen, who ranks fifth all-time in receptions at his position. No acquisition, though, was bigger than former New York Jets superstar safety Jamal Adams, who joined the Seahawks via a blockbuster offseason trade. His 6.5 sacks last year were the fourth-most by a DB since 1982.

Why the Falcons can cover

Matt Ryan is coming off his ninth consecutive 4,000-yard season, which is the second-longest streak in NFL history in that department. He has 10 TDs and two interceptions in five career starts vs. Seattle. Superstar wideout Julio Jones finished second in the league in receiving yards last season with 1,394. Promising receiving partner Calvin Ridley has caught 17 TD passes in his first two pro seasons.

Former Rams running back Todd Gurley will make his Falcons debut. Since 2015, he leads the NFL in rushing TDs (58) and scores from scrimmage (70). Newcomer Hayden Hurst will slide into the starting tight end role after being acquired in an offseason trade with Baltimore. Free-agent acquisition Dante Fowler also came over from the Rams. He had a career-high 11.5 sacks for Los Angeles in 2019.

