It's Week 14 and each game is more important than ever as we look ahead to the playoffs. Among those teams in a tight divisional race are the Seattle Seahawks, who at 9-3 are trying to keep pace with the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC West crown.

This week, the Seahawks have a very winnable game ahead of them -- a road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, who sit at 4-8. Seattle is still very much in the race for the NFC's No. 1 seed but have some difficult games remaining on their schedule, including against the Indianapolis Colts, Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks are coming off a 26-0 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Winners of six of their last seven, the Seahawks need to take care of business against a struggling Falcons team, especially with that difficult slate ahead.

Atlanta is coming off a 27-24 loss to the New York Jets, who had just two wins heading into that matchup and secured the victory on a walk-off 56-yard field goal. The Falcons lost starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. for the season to an ACL injury, so their offense is led by veteran Kirk Cousins.

This season, the Falcons have struggled in close games, going just 1-5. Last week was their second overtime loss and they have lost two other games in the final minute.

Below, we outline how to watch Seahawks vs. Falcons with keys to the game, betting information and a prediction.

Where to watch Seahawks vs. Falcons live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 7 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 7 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Seahawks -7, O/U 44.5 (via DraftKings)

Seahawks vs. Falcons: Need to know

Let's look at Seahawks defense vs. Falcons offense. Atlanta's offense ranks in the middle of the pack in passing yards (2,665), ranks among the lowest in completion percentage (61.2) and their 12 passing touchdowns is third-worst in the league. Seattle's 40 sacks are fourth-best in the league and could mean a long day for the 37-year-old Cousins.

Atlanta's offense ranks in the middle of the pack in passing yards (2,665), ranks among the lowest in completion percentage (61.2) and their 12 passing touchdowns is third-worst in the league. Seattle's 40 sacks are fourth-best in the league and could mean a long day for the 37-year-old Cousins. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is chasing history. With a league-leading 1,336 receiving yards, the Seahawks receiver is chasing records this season and could break Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson's single-season record in receiving yards of 1,964 yards in 2012. Smith-Njigba is 629 yards away from the mark and while he had a slow week last time out (two catches, 26 yards), he's been a force this year with eight 100-yard outings.

With a league-leading 1,336 receiving yards, the Seahawks receiver is chasing records this season and could break Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson's single-season record in receiving yards of 1,964 yards in 2012. Smith-Njigba is 629 yards away from the mark and while he had a slow week last time out (two catches, 26 yards), he's been a force this year with eight 100-yard outings. It's another losing season for the Falcons. If the Falcons lose on Sunday, it will mark their eighth consecutive losing season, tying the franchise record. Raheem Morris has only been at the helm for the last two seasons, but he could soon find himself on the hot seat.

Seahawks vs. Falcons prediction, pick

The Seahawks are the more complete team and have been on a strong run this season. I expect that run to continue against the Falcons. Pick: Seahawks -7, Over 44.5