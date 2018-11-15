Seahawks vs. Packers odds, line: 'Thursday Night Football' picks and predictions from proven model on 10-0 roll

Traditional powers in must-win mode face off on Thursday Night Football as the Seattle Seahawks host the Green Bay Packers. It's an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff from CenturyLink Field. At 4-4-1, Green Bay can ill afford another loss in its uphill climb to pass the Bears and Vikings in the NFC North. On the other side of the ball, Seattle is 4-5, but plays five of its final seven games in its deafening stadium. Seattle is just 1-2 at home, while the Packers are 0-4 on the road. The line held steady at Seattle -2.5 throughout the week, but stands at -3 in the latest Seahawks vs. Packers odds. The Over-Under, which opened at 49.5, has dropped to 48. Before you make any Seahawks vs. Packers picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in that the Packers' receiving corps has played extremely well, boosting the team to seventh in total offense at 403.2 yards per game. Led by his 787 receiving yards, Davante Adams (nine TDs) has been the recipient of more than half of Aaron Rodgers' 17 TD tosses this season. While secondaries double-team Adams, rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling is stretching the field, picking up 17.5 yards per catch.

Running back Aaron Jones has also given Green Bay an extra dimension on the ground. He's had double-digit carries his last three games and parlayed them into over 300 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He's also added seven catches over that span. Jones has become a workhorse, taking pressure off Rodgers and the passing game.

But just because the Packers are balanced doesn't mean they'll cover on "Thursday Night Football," especially at CenturyLink Field.

The Seahawks are itching to snap a two-game skid in just their fourth home game of the season. Despite a brutal early schedule that featured the Rams (twice), Chargers, and Bears, a win pushes them back to 5-5 in a crowded wild-card race.

Russell Wilson continues to make incredible plays while the pocket collapses around him. In four of his previous five games, he has thrown three touchdown passes. For the season, he has tossed at least two scores in all but one game while completing 66 percent of his attempts.

Rookie running back Rashaad Penny erupted last week against the Rams while Chris Carson (hip) sat out. Notching his first 100-yard game, Penny finished with 108 yards on only 12 carries. Carson should return on "Thursday Night Football," giving Seattle another weapon.

