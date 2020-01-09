Seahawks vs. Packers odds, spread: NFL Playoff picks, best bracket predictions from model on 96-65 roll
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Packers vs. Seahawks in the Divisional Round 10,000 times.
The fifth-seed Seattle Seahawks will look to stay hot on the road against the Green Bay Packers in a divisional round game in the 2020 NFL Playoffs. The Seahawks (12-5), who finished second in the NFC West behind the San Francisco 49ers, have lost just once away from home all season, while the Packers (13-3), champions of the NFC North and the second seed, are 7-1 at home. Sunday's game is scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. ET.
The Packers have outscored their opponents 376-313 this season, an average of 23.5 to 19.6. Green Bay is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Packers odds after the spread opened at four, while the over-under for total points scored is 47. Before making any Packers vs. Seahawks picks of your own, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four-plus years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering the divisional round of the 2020 NFL playoffs on a strong 34-22 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 96-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.
The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
Now, the model has set its sights on Seahawks vs. Packers. You can visit SportsLine to see it. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Seahawks vs. Packers:
- Seahawks vs. Packers spread: Packers -4.5
- Seahawks vs. Packers over-under: 47 points
- Seahawks vs. Packers money line: Seahawks +178, Packers -214
- SEA: Seahawks are fourth in the NFL in rushing at 137.5 yards per game
- GB: Packers allow just 19.6 points per game
Why the Packers can cover
The model knows Green Bay has had a winning record in nine of the past 11 seasons. In all, the Packers have won 19 division titles and six since 2011. Green Bay, which is making its 33rd playoff appearance and 14th since 2001, is also 5-1 against the spread in the Packers' last six playoff games.
Offensively, running back Aaron Jones has become an impact player for the Packers, leading the team in rushing, carrying 236 times for 1,084 yards (4.6 average) and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 49 passes for 474 yards and three more scores. He hit pay dirt four times against the Cowboys and three times against the Panthers.
Why the Seahawks can cover
But just because Green Bay has played well at home against Seattle does not guarantee it will cover the Seahawks vs. Packers spread on Sunday. That's because Seattle has had success on the road, going 8-1 through the regular season and postseason. The Seahawks are used to playing close games, with 12 of their contests decided by eight points or fewer.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson finished the regular season by completing 341-of-516 attempts for 4,110 yards and 31 touchdowns, while being intercepted just five times.
How to make Seahawks vs. Packers picks
We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated an against the spread pick that is hitting in more than 50 percent of simulations. You can only see it at SportsLine.
So who wins Seahawks vs. Packers in the NFL Playoffs 2020? And which side of the spread can you bank on over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Packers spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.
