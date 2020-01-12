Seahawks vs. Packers odds, spread: NFL Playoff picks, bracket predictions from advanced model on 96-65 run

Teams steeped in success meet in a divisional round showdown when the Green Bay Packers host the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field. The Packers (13-3) have won 13 league championships, including four Super Bowls, while the Seahawks (12-5) have had eight straight winning seasons, including seven with 10-plus wins. Kickoff from Green Bay is slated for 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Packers last won a Super Bowl in 2010, while the Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013. Green Bay is favored by four-points in the latest Seahawks vs. Packers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.5.

Seahawks vs. Packers spread: Packers -4

Seahawks vs. Packers over-under: 45.5 points

Seahawks vs. Packers money line: Seahawks +174, Packers -207

SEA: Seahawks are fourth in the NFL in rushing at 137.5 yards per game

GB: Packers allow just 19.6 points per game

Why the Packers can cover

The model knows Green Bay has had a winning record in nine of the past 11 seasons. In all, the Packers have won 19 division titles and six since 2011. Green Bay, which is making its 33rd playoff appearance and 14th since 2001, is also 5-1 against the spread in the Packers' last six playoff games.

Offensively, running back Aaron Jones has become an impact player for the Packers, leading the team in rushing, carrying 236 times for 1,084 yards (4.6 average) and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 49 passes for 474 yards and three more scores. He hit pay dirt four times against the Cowboys and three times against the Panthers.

Why the Seahawks can cover

But just because Green Bay has played well at home against Seattle does not guarantee it will cover the Seahawks vs. Packers spread on Sunday. Since Pete Carroll took over as coach, the Seahawks have gone 110-65-1 in his 10 years in Seattle. Carroll has guided the Seahawks to the divisional round in eight of those seasons, winning two NFC Championships and one Super Bowl.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett has been the Seahawks' top target this season with 82 receptions for 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns during the regular season and four catches for 62 yards in the win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild-Card round. Receiver DK Metcalf has also been a weapon, catching seven passes for 160 yards and one touchdown last week against the Eagles. He had four catches for 20 yards or more. During the regular season, Metcalf had 58 receptions for 900 yards and seven touchdowns.

How to make Seahawks vs. Packers picks

