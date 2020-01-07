Seahawks vs. Packers odds, spread: NFL Playoff picks, bracket predictions from model on 96-65 roll

Familiar foes clash when the Seattle Seahawks visit the Green Bay Packers in an NFC divisional playoff game on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Seahawks (12-5), who have won seven of 10 games, defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs, while the Packers (13-3), who have won five in a row, had a first-round bye. Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

This is the fourth time the teams have met in the postseason since 2004 and third time at Lambeau Field. Green Bay is a four-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Packers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.

Seahawks vs. Packers spread: Packers -4

Seahawks vs. Packers over-under: 46 points

Seahawks vs. Packers money line: Seahawks +169, Packers -197

SEA: Seahawks are fourth in the NFL in rushing at 137.5 yards per game

GB: Packers allow just 19.6 points per game

Why the Packers can cover

The Packers have had plenty of success at home against the Seahawks, winning eight straight at Lambeau, including two postseason games. Overall, Green Bay leads the all-time series 13-9, including two of three in the playoffs. The Packers enter the postseason 7-1 against the spread against teams with a winning record.

Offensively, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a steady season, completing 353-of-569 passes for 4,002 yards and 26 touchdowns. He was intercepted just four times and is coming off a 323-yard, two-touchdown performance as he helped rally Green Bay to a 23-20 win over Detroit in the season-finale. That victory allowed the Packers to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

Why the Seahawks can cover

But just because Green Bay has played well at home against Seattle does not guarantee it will cover the Seahawks vs. Packers spread on Sunday. That's because Seattle has had success on the road, going 8-1 through the regular season and postseason. The Seahawks are used to playing close games, with 12 of their contests decided by eight points or fewer.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson finished the regular season by completing 341-of-516 attempts for 4,110 yards and 31 touchdowns, while being intercepted just five times.

