Seahawks vs. Packers odds, spread: NFL Playoff picks, bracket predictions from projection model on 96-65 run

Teams that have combined to make 51 postseason appearances meet in an NFC divisional round matchup when the Seattle Seahawks face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Seahawks (12-5) snapped a two-game losing streak with a 17-9 wild-card round win over the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Packers (13-3) look to win their sixth straight game and have not lost since a Nov. 24 meltdown at San Francisco. Sunday's game from Lambeau Field in Green Bay will begin at 6:40 p.m. ET.

The Packers are making their 33rd playoff appearance and 14th since 2001. Green Bay is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Packers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.5.

Seahawks vs. Packers spread: Packers -4.5

Seahawks vs. Packers over-under: 45.5 points

Seahawks vs. Packers money line: Seahawks +174, Packers -207

SEA: Seahawks are fourth in the NFL in rushing at 137.5 yards per game

GB: Packers allow just 19.6 points per game

Why the Packers can cover

The model has taken into account that Green Bay recorded its first 13-win season since going 15-1 in 2011. The Packers recorded at least 13 wins during the regular season for the sixth time in franchise history. The other times were in 1962, 1996, 1997, 2007, 2011 and 2019. Green Bay recorded at least 12 wins during the regular season for the 12th time in team history and 10 regular-season wins for the 30th time.

Despite missing four games this season, wide receiver Davante Adams was the Packers' top target with 83 receptions for 997 yards and five touchdowns. He had 12 big plays of 20 or more yards. Adams closed out the season with a flourish, combining to catch 27 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns in wins over the Bears, Vikings and Lions. Plus, the Packers have covered the spread in each of their last five games at home against the Seahawks.

Why the Seahawks can cover

But just because Green Bay has played well at home against Seattle does not guarantee it will cover the Seahawks vs. Packers spread on Sunday. Since Pete Carroll took over as coach, the Seahawks have gone 110-65-1 in his 10 years in Seattle. Carroll has guided the Seahawks to the divisional round in eight of those seasons, winning two NFC Championships and one Super Bowl.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett has been the Seahawks' top target this season with 82 receptions for 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns during the regular season and four catches for 62 yards in the win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild-Card round. Receiver DK Metcalf has also been a weapon, catching seven passes for 160 yards and one touchdown last week against the Eagles. He had four catches for 20 yards or more. During the regular season, Metcalf had 58 receptions for 900 yards and seven touchdowns.

