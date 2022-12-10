Who's Playing

Carolina @ Seattle

Current Records: Carolina 4-8; Seattle 7-5

What to Know

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Carolina Panthers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lumen Field. Seattle will be hoping to build upon the 30-24 win they picked up against Carolina when they previously played in December of 2019.

The Seahawks didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday, but they still walked away with a 27-23 victory. Seattle got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was WR Tyler Lockett out in front catching nine passes for one TD and 128 yards.

Meanwhile, Carolina beat the Denver Broncos 23-10 two weeks ago. WR D.J. Moore and QB Sam Darnold were among the main playmakers for Carolina as the former caught four passes for one TD and 103 yards and the latter passed for one TD and 164 yards on 19 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Darnold ended up with a passer rating of 147.80.

Special teams collected 11 points for the Panthers. K Eddy Pineiro delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Seahawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped Seattle to 7-5 and Carolina to 4-8. One last thing to keep an eye on: Seattle gashed the middle of the field in their last contest, rushing between the hash marks for 52 yards on 7.43 yards per rush. That's bad news for the Panthers, who had a hard time containing the rush on the middle of the field against Denver.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Seattle have won three out of their last five games against Carolina.