Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks (7-5) are set to host Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers (4-8) in a Week 14 NFC battle on Sunday at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are 3-2 at home, while Carolina is 0-5 on the road. Seattle is coming off a hard-fought 27-23 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in Week 13. The Panthers are coming off a bye last week, but defeated the Denver Broncos in dominant fashion, winning 23-10 in their last outing. Both teams are 6-6 against the spread in 2022.

What you need to know about the Seahawks

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Seattle beat the Los Angeles Rams 27-23 this past Sunday. Seattle got its win in large part thanks to several key players, and it was WR Tyler Lockett out in front catching nine passes for one TD and 128 yards.

Seattle remains in the thick of the NFC West and NFC Wild Card races. The Seahawks trail the San Francisco 49ers by one game in the division, but lost to the Niners 27-7 back in Week 2 in the teams' first matchup of the season. Seattle currently holds the final Wild Card spot in the NFC. The Seahawks could be without several key pieces in this matchup, with Kenneth Walker (ankle) and DK Metcalf (hip) listed as questionable. Smith has been battling a shoulder injury but he was a full participant in Friday's practice and has no injury designation.

What you need to know about the Panthers

Meanwhile, Carolina was able to grind out a solid victory over the Denver Broncos two weeks ago, winning 23-10. Carolina's success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR D.J. Moore, who caught four passes for 103 yards and one TD, and QB Sam Darnold, who passed for one TD and 164 yards in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Darnold ended up with a quarterback rating of 103.8.

The Panthers' offense showed some signs of life in Darnold's first start of the season against a very talented Denver defense. They will be facing a Seattle defense in Week 14 that has been struggling as of late -- particularly against the run. The Seahawks are the second-worst rushing defense in the NFL, allowing 155.3 yards per game on the ground, which could open the door for a big game from Carolina running backs D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard.

